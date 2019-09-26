Report: Tom Brady Disagreed with Patriots' Decision to Cut Antonio Brown

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Tom Brady was apparently disappointed to see the New England Patriots release Antonio Brown after the wide receiver was accused of rape and sexual assault.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported Brady was a "bummed-out quarterback" and "not happy Brown got flushed":

"I was told the practice performance of Brady when Brown was on the field was almost perfect. There were more than a half-dozen plays Brown made that were breathtaking. He was beyond anything Brady ever worked with.

Brady was trying to help Brown stabilize. He disagrees with the business decision made by Robert Kraft to jettison Brown."

The Patriots announced Sept. 9 they officially signed Brown. Prior to the move getting finalized, NBC Sports broadcaster Al Michaels said he had spoken with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who said Brady was "a million percent in." Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent, also told Michaels that Brady had offered the use of his home to help the seven-time Pro Bowler adjust.

One day after Brown's arrival in New England, his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit saying he had raped her in 2018 and sexually assaulted her twice in 2017.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Kraft "would not have signed off on the signing" if he had been aware of the allegations.

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko spoke with a different woman who was hired by Brown to paint a mural of him. While she was working on the piece at Brown's home, he allegedly walked up behind her naked while holding a small towel over his groin.

Klemko followed up and reported the woman had received intimidating texts from a number that's believed to belong to Brown.

New England announced Friday it had released Brown.

Regarding Brown, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league is "presently investigating multiple allegations" and that Brown could be subject to the commissioner's exempt list if he signs with another team.

Brown tweeted last Sunday he "not be playing in the @NFL anymore," citing his frustration with how teams can void guaranteed money in a contract. He appeared to reverse course Thursday, posting: "I'm still the best why stop now."