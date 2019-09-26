Broncos' Von Miller Praises 'Great' Teammates, Coaches, Game Plan Amid 0-3 Start

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Von Miller gave the media a brief but positive statement Thursday.

"[We've] got great teammates, great coaches, excited about the opportunity this week vs. the Jaguars," the Denver Broncos linebacker told reporters. "Got a great game plan in, excited to play."

Miller did not stay to take any questions about Denver's underwhelming 0-3 start.

Miller and the Broncos defense have especially struggled, having yet to record a sack or takeaway. That's surprising given Miller notched 14.5 sacks last season and has 98 career sacks, while second-year linebacker Bradley Chubb set the franchise rookie sack record with 12.0 alongside him.

"I've got to find a way to play better," Miller said after the team's most recent loss, 27-16 to the Green Bay Packers, according to 9News' Mike Klis. "I've got to find a way to get sacks [and] I've got to find a way to do my job."

Expectations were high for the Broncos defense entering the season with the hiring of head coach Vic Fangio, who had been a defensive coordinator in the league since 1995 and most recently led the vaunted Chicago Bears defensive unit for four years.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is also in his first season with the Broncos.

On the flip side, Denver's offensive line has allowed quarterback Joe Flacco to be sacked 11 times already. The offense has turned the ball over four times—including three in Week 3 against the Packers.

Earlier this week, Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders said the Broncos are "living in a world of suck." The veteran 32-year-old followed those comments up with more positive ones, a la Miller (h/t Broncos Wire's Jon Heath):

"You look at the Oakland game, I feel like we should have won that. You look at Chicago, we should have won that. I feel like even versus Green Bay, we don't turn the ball over three times, I feel like we should have won that game.

"You can't sit up here and say we're young and we're in a rebuilding stage and all this stuff and say this team can't win because we can win. We've shown we can win, but the thing is we're shooting ourselves in the foot. We're not creating turnovers on defense and we're turning the ball over on offense. We can't do that, that is the recipe for disaster. That's why we're sitting at 0-3."

Denver's next chance to right the ship will be Sunday afternoon when Jacksonville visits Mile High.