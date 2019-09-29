MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: Dates, Wild-Card Matchups, Picture and Schedule

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 13 innings to wrap up the 2019 MLB regular season, with the focus now shifting to the playoffs.

The postseason will get underway Tuesday with the National League Wild Card Game between the Brewers and Washington Nationals. The Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays will jostle for a berth in the American League divisional series Wednesday.

Here's a look at the full playoff schedule with the field set.

National League Wild Card

Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers at Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS

American League Wild Card

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Rays at Athletics, Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8:09 p.m. ET on ESPN

American League Division Series

Houston Astros vs. Wild-Card Winner

Game 1: Wild Card at Astros, Friday, Oct. 4, at TBA on FS1 or MLB Network

Game 2: Wild Card at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 5, at TBA on FS1

Game 3: Astros at Wild Card, Monday, Oct. 7, at TBA on FS1 or MLB Network

*Game 4: Astros at Wild Card, Tuesday, Oct. 8, at TBA on FS1

*Game 5: Wild Card at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 10, at TBA on FS1

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins

Game 1: Twins at Yankees, Friday, Oct. 4, at TBA on FS1 or MLB Network

Game 2: Twins at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 5, at TBA on FS1

Game 3: Yankees at Twins, Monday, Oct. 7, at TBA on FS1 or MLB Network

*Game 4: Yankees at Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 8, at TBA on FS1

*Game 5: Twins at Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 10, at TBA on FS1

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Wild-Card Winner

Game 1: Wild Card at Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 3, at TBA on TBS

Game 2: Wild Card at Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 4, at TBA on TBS

Game 3: Dodgers at Wild Card, Sunday, Oct. 6, at TBA on TBS

*Game 4: Dodgers at Wild Card, Monday, Oct. 7, at TBA on TBS

*Game 5: Wild Card at Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at TBA on TBS

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Game 1: Cardinals at Braves, Thursday, Oct. 3, at TBA on TBS

Game 2: Cardinals at Braves, Friday, Oct. 4, at TBA on TBS

Game 3: Braves at Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, at TBA on TBS

*Game 4: Braves at Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 7, at TBA on TBS

*Game 5: Cardinals at Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at TBA on TBS

American League Championship Series

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 12, at TBA on Fox or FS1

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 13, at TBA on Fox or FS1

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15, at TBA on Fox or FS1

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16, at TBA on Fox or FS1

*Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 17, at TBA on Fox or FS1

*Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19, at TBA on Fox or FS1

*Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, at TBA on Fox or FS1

National League Championship Series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11, at TBA on TBS

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12, at TBA on TBS

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, at TBA on TBS

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15, at TBA on TBS

*Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16, at TBA on TBS

*Game 6: Friday, Oct. 18, at TBA on TBS

*Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 19, at TBA on TBS

World Series

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22, at TBA on Fox

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23, at TBA on Fox

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25, at TBA on Fox

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26, at TBA on Fox

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27, at TBA on Fox

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at TBA on Fox

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30, at TBA on Fox

* if necessary

Full schedule at MLB.com

Top Storylines

Can Brewers Extend Impressive Run to NLDS?

Christian Yelich fractured his right kneecap in the Brewers' 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sept. 10. With the victory, Milwaukee was a game behind the Chicago Cubs for the final wild-card spot, and many expected the team to fall off without Yelich in the lineup.

Instead, the Brewers went 13-5 after Yelich's injury to punch a playoff ticket for the second straight season.

This is also the second year in which Milwaukee rode a red-hot September into the postseason. The team finished the regular season 11-1 before sweeping the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS and pushing the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in the National League Championship Series.

Already on the path to stardom, the 2019 playoffs will offer Keston Hiura the chance to break out on a national stage.

The rookie second baseman boasts a .305/.371/.578 slash line, and he's fourth among Brewers position players in WAR (2.2) despite appearing in only 84 games, per FanGraphs.

Mike Moustakas can also atone for an NLCS in which he went 4-for-29 with 12 strikeouts. An All-Star for the third time in 2019, Moustakas is second on the team in home runs (35) and RBI (87).

Fans have already seen the folly in counting on the Brewers. Even though regular-season momentum generally hasn't translated to playoff success, Milwaukee is arguably the favorite heading into the NL Wild Card Game.

Will Oakland's Pitching Hold Up?

The Athletics counted on their bullpen for last year's Wild Card Game, a strategy that backfired when Liam Hendriks gave up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge in the first inning.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin will have to rely on his relievers once again with Frankie Montas serving his 80-game suspension. The prospect of Mike Fiers or Brett Anderson working a second time through the Rays lineup in a must-win situation doesn't sound appetizing.

Hendriks will almost certainly have an opportunity for redemption, even if it isn't the opener.

The veteran right-hander boasts a 1.88 FIP and is first in WAR (3.8) among all relief pitchers, per FanGraphs. Across 84 innings, he has allowed just 17 earned runs and struck out 124 batters.

Hendriks can only pitch so much of the Wild Card Game, and there's a clear drop-off between him and the likes of Yusmeiro Petit, Joakim Soria and Jake Diekman. Melvin will be without the services of Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen as well, both of whom are lost to injuries.