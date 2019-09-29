MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: Dates, Wild-Card Matchups, Picture and Schedule

MLB Playoff Bracket 2019: Dates, Wild-Card Matchups, Picture and ScheduleSeptember 29, 2019
The Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 13 innings to wrap up the 2019 MLB regular season, with the focus now shifting to the playoffs.
The postseason will get underway Tuesday with the National League Wild Card Game between the Brewers and Washington Nationals. The Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays will jostle for a berth in the American League divisional series Wednesday.
MLB @MLB
The #postseason bracket is SET. Make your picks for a chance to win $250,000: https://t.co/U3sShoE5Ym https://t.co/r349aOqkey
Here's a look at the full playoff schedule with the field set.
National League Wild Card
Washington Nationals vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers at Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS
American League Wild Card
Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Rays at Athletics, Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8:09 p.m. ET on ESPN
American League Division Series
Houston Astros vs. Wild-Card Winner
Game 1: Wild Card at Astros, Friday, Oct. 4, at TBA on FS1 or MLB Network
Game 2: Wild Card at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 5, at TBA on FS1
Game 3: Astros at Wild Card, Monday, Oct. 7, at TBA on FS1 or MLB Network
*Game 4: Astros at Wild Card, Tuesday, Oct. 8, at TBA on FS1
*Game 5: Wild Card at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 10, at TBA on FS1
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins
Game 1: Twins at Yankees, Friday, Oct. 4, at TBA on FS1 or MLB Network
Game 2: Twins at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 5, at TBA on FS1
Game 3: Yankees at Twins, Monday, Oct. 7, at TBA on FS1 or MLB Network
*Game 4: Yankees at Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 8, at TBA on FS1
*Game 5: Twins at Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 10, at TBA on FS1
National League Division Series
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Wild-Card Winner
Game 1: Wild Card at Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 3, at TBA on TBS
Game 2: Wild Card at Dodgers, Friday, Oct. 4, at TBA on TBS
Game 3: Dodgers at Wild Card, Sunday, Oct. 6, at TBA on TBS
*Game 4: Dodgers at Wild Card, Monday, Oct. 7, at TBA on TBS
*Game 5: Wild Card at Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at TBA on TBS
Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Game 1: Cardinals at Braves, Thursday, Oct. 3, at TBA on TBS
Game 2: Cardinals at Braves, Friday, Oct. 4, at TBA on TBS
Game 3: Braves at Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, at TBA on TBS
*Game 4: Braves at Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 7, at TBA on TBS
*Game 5: Cardinals at Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at TBA on TBS
American League Championship Series
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 12, at TBA on Fox or FS1
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 13, at TBA on Fox or FS1
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15, at TBA on Fox or FS1
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16, at TBA on Fox or FS1
*Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 17, at TBA on Fox or FS1
*Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19, at TBA on Fox or FS1
*Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, at TBA on Fox or FS1
National League Championship Series
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11, at TBA on TBS
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12, at TBA on TBS
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, at TBA on TBS
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15, at TBA on TBS
*Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16, at TBA on TBS
*Game 6: Friday, Oct. 18, at TBA on TBS
*Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 19, at TBA on TBS
World Series
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22, at TBA on Fox
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23, at TBA on Fox
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25, at TBA on Fox
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26, at TBA on Fox
*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27, at TBA on Fox
*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at TBA on Fox
*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30, at TBA on Fox
* if necessary
Full schedule at MLB.com
Top Storylines
Can Brewers Extend Impressive Run to NLDS?
Christian Yelich fractured his right kneecap in the Brewers' 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sept. 10. With the victory, Milwaukee was a game behind the Chicago Cubs for the final wild-card spot, and many expected the team to fall off without Yelich in the lineup.
Instead, the Brewers went 13-5 after Yelich's injury to punch a playoff ticket for the second straight season.
This is also the second year in which Milwaukee rode a red-hot September into the postseason. The team finished the regular season 11-1 before sweeping the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS and pushing the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in the National League Championship Series.
Already on the path to stardom, the 2019 playoffs will offer Keston Hiura the chance to break out on a national stage.
The rookie second baseman boasts a .305/.371/.578 slash line, and he's fourth among Brewers position players in WAR (2.2) despite appearing in only 84 games, per FanGraphs.
Zachary D. Rymer @zachrymer
Keston Hiura has hit 38 total home runs between AAA and MLB this season. He's also hit .300 at both levels. So, yeah, seems like a hitter.
Mike Moustakas can also atone for an NLCS in which he went 4-for-29 with 12 strikeouts. An All-Star for the third time in 2019, Moustakas is second on the team in home runs (35) and RBI (87).
Fans have already seen the folly in counting on the Brewers. Even though regular-season momentum generally hasn't translated to playoff success, Milwaukee is arguably the favorite heading into the NL Wild Card Game.
Will Oakland's Pitching Hold Up?
The Athletics counted on their bullpen for last year's Wild Card Game, a strategy that backfired when Liam Hendriks gave up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge in the first inning.
Oakland manager Bob Melvin will have to rely on his relievers once again with Frankie Montas serving his 80-game suspension. The prospect of Mike Fiers or Brett Anderson working a second time through the Rays lineup in a must-win situation doesn't sound appetizing.
MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM @MLBNetworkRadio
Quick, name the Oakland Athletics rotation. Go! Okay we'll forgive you. It's just part of the "Oakland factor, where we don't get a lot of hype" according to @C_Bass419 👋 @_BAnderson30_ @BABYSMGIRAFFE Mike Fiers Tanner Roark Homer Bailey @Athletics | #RootedInOakland https://t.co/QoXrqT6ifO
Hendriks will almost certainly have an opportunity for redemption, even if it isn't the opener.
The veteran right-hander boasts a 1.88 FIP and is first in WAR (3.8) among all relief pitchers, per FanGraphs. Across 84 innings, he has allowed just 17 earned runs and struck out 124 batters.
Hendriks can only pitch so much of the Wild Card Game, and there's a clear drop-off between him and the likes of Yusmeiro Petit, Joakim Soria and Jake Diekman. Melvin will be without the services of Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen as well, both of whom are lost to injuries.
Cards Clinch NL Central on Final Day 🍾