Getafe vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is injured again, increasing the pressure on Barcelona to win at Getafe on Saturday and keep pace with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

The Argentina international will miss the game with an "elongated" left adductor, per the club's official website. His absence means the onus will again be on Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez to carry the load in attack.

Griezmann delivered the goods by scoring the opening goal during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Camp Nou. It was the Frenchman's third goal of the campaign, a modest return for a player who cost €120 million when he completed a protracted move from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The transfer wasn't without controversy, with Atleti reporting Barca for an illegal approach, and the Blaugrana learned their fate on Thursday:

Griezmann will be under the spotlight, but Getafe have threats of their own, including Angel Rodriguez and Jason. Both scored to help earn a point in a 3-3 draw away to Valencia on Wednesday.

Date: Saturday, September 28

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

Odds

Getafe : +340 (bet $100 to win $340)

: +340 (bet $100 to win $340) Barcelona: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Draw: +240

Odds per Caesars

The Griezmann saga isn't going away any time soon, with ESPN FC's Moises Llorens and Adriana Garcia detailing how Barca are weighing up an appeal against the contentious fine.

The France international needs to keep his focus on the pitch because he will be counted on for goals while Messi misses time. Suarez can still find the net, but the Uruguayan isn't quite as proficient as he used to be, only adding to the pressure on his team-mate.

Fortunately for Barca, Griezmann is one of the game's most perceptive movers. It's up to a midfield often lacking creativity on Ernesto Valverde's watch to keep him supplied with the right passes.

Creativity can come from Arthur Melo, with the Brazilian showing signs of life recently. He's gotten back to full fitness and scored a terrific goal from distance against Villarreal.

A day later, Getafe showed commendable fighting spirit to battle back from 3-1 down against Los Che. Jason and Rodriguez found the net within three minutes of each other to complete the comeback.

Goals aren't proving a problem for Jose Bordalas' team, who scored four to beat Mallorca before the trip to Valencia. Rodriguez has goals in his last two starts, and the No. 9 is ably supported by Jaime Mata and Jorge Molina.

Getafe's forward line can cause problems for Barca, but the game may be more about how well the home defence copes.

Centre-back Djene Dakonam remains the cornerstone after the Togo international caught the eye in this fixture last season:

His pace and power against Griezmann's varied movement will be the central battle in deciding this game. If Barca start slowly, Getafe have the resources to produce a memorable result at home.