Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa Top Rankings

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released the first update to his big board on Thursday, with a pair of Alabama offensive stars—wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa—topping the list. 

They weren't the only Crimson Tide players to make the top 25. Wideout Henry Ruggs III came in at No. 7, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood was No. 12 and cornerback Trevon Diggs was No. 22. No other program matched Alabama's five selections in the top 25 on Kiper's board.

But Jeudy continues to top the class after starting the season with 30 catches for 404 yards with six touchdowns. He was Kiper's top player on his preseason board and has only solidified that standing thus far, with the ESPN draft pundit noting:

"He's unguardable at the college level, and he should immediately become a No. 1 NFL receiver after he gets drafted. I said in May that he's the most talented receiver to enter the NFL since the duo of Julio Jones and A.J. Green went in Round 1 in 2011. Jeudy can run every route and has elite ball skills, and he runs by SEC defensive backs every week. He's the best wideout in what could be a special 2020 class."

It seems a bit unfair for college defenses that Alabama would have two wide receivers and a quarterback in the potential top seven of next year's draft class. 

About Tagovailoa, Kiper wrote that the quarterback has "elite accuracy and great footwork, and his arm strength looks improved in his second season as the full-time starter." Of Ruggs, he noted that his "game is all about speed, though he improved as a route-runner last season."

That's quite the trio. Add in Leatherwood protecting Tagovailoa—"with a massive frame and great athleticism for the position, Leatherwood also packs a punch in the run game"—and it isn't surprising that Alabama has one of the most dangerous offenses in the country.

The Tide weren't the only team represented highly on the big board, however. Ohio State claimed the Nos. 3 and 4 spots with defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, while LSU safety Grant Delpit rounded out the top five.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was No. 6, while Georgia had three players—offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 10, running back D'Andre Swift at No. 17 and quarterback Jake Fromm at No. 23—on Kiper's board.

Related

    Pretender or Contender with NFL's Hottest Starters

    Are these teams for real?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pretender or Contender with NFL's Hottest Starters

    Are these teams for real?

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Games Left Will Have Biggest Impact on CFP?

    Chaos is coming soon 😈

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Which Games Left Will Have Biggest Impact on CFP?

    Chaos is coming soon 😈

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Could Get >$200M 😱

    Schefter ‘guessing’ Mahomes’ next contract this offseason will be around 5 years, over $40M per year 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Could Get >$200M 😱

    Schefter ‘guessing’ Mahomes’ next contract this offseason will be around 5 years, over $40M per year 💰

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Joins Madden 99 Club

    Patrick Mahomes took the fewest games ever to get bumped up to 99 in Madden 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Joins Madden 99 Club

    Patrick Mahomes took the fewest games ever to get bumped up to 99 in Madden 🙌

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report