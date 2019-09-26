Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa Top Rankings

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released the first update to his big board on Thursday, with a pair of Alabama offensive stars—wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa—topping the list.

They weren't the only Crimson Tide players to make the top 25. Wideout Henry Ruggs III came in at No. 7, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood was No. 12 and cornerback Trevon Diggs was No. 22. No other program matched Alabama's five selections in the top 25 on Kiper's board.

But Jeudy continues to top the class after starting the season with 30 catches for 404 yards with six touchdowns. He was Kiper's top player on his preseason board and has only solidified that standing thus far, with the ESPN draft pundit noting:

"He's unguardable at the college level, and he should immediately become a No. 1 NFL receiver after he gets drafted. I said in May that he's the most talented receiver to enter the NFL since the duo of Julio Jones and A.J. Green went in Round 1 in 2011. Jeudy can run every route and has elite ball skills, and he runs by SEC defensive backs every week. He's the best wideout in what could be a special 2020 class."

It seems a bit unfair for college defenses that Alabama would have two wide receivers and a quarterback in the potential top seven of next year's draft class.

About Tagovailoa, Kiper wrote that the quarterback has "elite accuracy and great footwork, and his arm strength looks improved in his second season as the full-time starter." Of Ruggs, he noted that his "game is all about speed, though he improved as a route-runner last season."

That's quite the trio. Add in Leatherwood protecting Tagovailoa—"with a massive frame and great athleticism for the position, Leatherwood also packs a punch in the run game"—and it isn't surprising that Alabama has one of the most dangerous offenses in the country.

The Tide weren't the only team represented highly on the big board, however. Ohio State claimed the Nos. 3 and 4 spots with defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, while LSU safety Grant Delpit rounded out the top five.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was No. 6, while Georgia had three players—offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 10, running back D'Andre Swift at No. 17 and quarterback Jake Fromm at No. 23—on Kiper's board.