Renee Young, Booker T to Host 'WWE Backstage' Studio Show on FS1

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced Thursday that the WWE Backstage studio show hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will debut Nov. 5 on FS1.

The show, which will air every Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET, will break down the latest WWE news and feature a rotating panel of guests, including current and former WWE Superstars.

Young said the following regarding her new role: "WWE Backstage is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we'll give them a little bit of everything. It's going to be fun, it's going to be loud, we're going to give them a ton of opinions, and I can't wait to help spread the word about SmackDown coming to Fox."

Raw's first full-time female commentator also tweeted about her excitement over anchoring the coverage on WWE Backstage:

Booker T commented on being part of the new show as well:

"It's awesome being part of the Fox family and part of this movement of Friday Night SmackDown to Fox. Fox Sports has always been the one-stop shop for sports, and now it's going to be the one-stop shop for sports and entertainment. I think this is going to be a tag team that's going to last for a long time, and one that cannot lose. As I always say, now can you dig it, sucka?"

With SmackDown set to move to Friday nights on Fox beginning next week, WWE Backstage will give fans additional content in anticipation of SmackDown each week.

Also, WWE announced that Young, Booker T and some guests will reveal the WWE Backstage set in Los Angeles during a special preview show Oct. 15 after Game 3 of the MLB American League Championship Series.

The 34-year-old Young is an obvious fit for WWE Backstage with her extensive broadcasting experience. In addition to her Raw commentary, Young has served as a backstage interviewer and panel host for WWE. Before joining the company, she hosted Right After Wrestling on The Score in Canada.

Booker T is a six-time world champion in WWE and WCW, and he is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame both as an individual and as a member of Harlem Heat.

The 54-year-old veteran of the ring also has experience as an announcer on both Raw and SmackDown and as a member of WWE's pay-per-view pre-show panels.

