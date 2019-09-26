Derby's Richard Keogh out for Season with Injury from 'Alcohol-Related Incident'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Derby County captain Richard Keogh will not play again for the rest of the season after the club confirmed he suffered a "serious" knee injury in an "alcohol-related incident."

In a statement on their official website, the Rams said the club had organised a dinner for the players on Tuesday and at 8 p.m. the majority of them returned home. It's noted "a small group" carried on "drinking into the night."

The statement continued:

"They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

"As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.

"The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club's code of conduct and disciplinary procedures, but over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve."

Per BBC Sport, two other Derby players—Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett—have been charged with driving under the influence. Lawrence's vehicle collided with a lampost in the city's Allestree area, with Keogh a passenger.

Derby added that those involved in the incident will "know they will pay a heavy price for their actions," although the club confirmed it will also assist in any rehabilitation and seek to integrate the players back into the squad.

The BBC reported Lawrence was taken to hospital as a precaution. Both he and Bennett will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on October 15.

According to John Percy of the Daily Telegraph, the 33-year-old Keogh has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and a suspected fractured wrist. The defender was reportedly in the back seat of Lawrence's Range Rover.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared a photo of the wreck following the crash and later confirmed Bennett and Lawrence were in the vehicle:

Keogh has been on Derby's books since 2012 after signing from Coventry City and was named captain in his first season at the club. Last season, he was rewarded with the club's Players' Player of the Year prize after helping the team make it to the Championship play-off final, in which they eventually lost to Aston Villa.

Keogh has also been capped by the Republic of Ireland 26 times, although the layoff is likely to end any hopes he has of playing a part at the UEFA 2020 European Championships next summer, should his country qualify.