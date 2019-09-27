2019 MLB Free Agents: Updated Rumors, Predictions on Top Stars Available

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The 2019 baseball season is winding down and the playoff picture is nearly set. That means many teams are already turning their focus to the offseason.

Not only is this shaping up to be a talented free-agent class, but many of the top names on the market also come from contenders. Depending on where they land, there could be some significant shakeup to the power structure in MLB in 2020.

With just one final weekend remaining in the season, here's a quick look at a few free agents who have been in the news recently and will continue to make headlines in the coming months.

Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

Jim Mone/Associated Press

MVP candidate Anthony Rendon could re-sign with the Washington Nationals, but the hometown fans aren't doing their part to convince him to stay:

Rendon is a Scott Boras client, which means he's probably taking the highest offer, regardless of where it takes him. However, a negative opinion of the home fans does sometimes factor into the decision-making process for players.

The 29-year-old may also be nervous about re-signing in Washington after watching the team let Bryce Harper leave for a division rival in his prime.

With concerns about the home fans and ownership's commitment to spending to win, it would not be surprising if Rendon attempted to find someone else willing to pay top dollar for his services.

Prediction: Texas Rangers

A logical landing spot for Rendon would be the Rangers, who will likely make an offseason push to take the next step in their rebuilding process. They flirted with postseason contention for most of the year but are lacking a dangerous veteran bat in the lineup, which Rendon could provide.

According to Spotrac, the Rangers rank 15th in payroll this season, but they were in the top 10 as recently as 2016. So the franchise likely has the money to spend if they decide this offseason is the moment to make their move in an effort to catch the Houston Astros in the AL West.

Jason Kipnis, Cleveland Indians

Phil Long/Associated Press

Longtime Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is likely to become a free agent this offseason. Cleveland holds a $16.5 million option for the 32-year-old, but it also comes with a reasonable $2.5 million buyout.

Kipnis has struggled to produce in recent years, in large part due to a constant stream of injuries. His latest injury—a broken bone in his wrist, which required surgery—has sidelined him for the remainder of the season, likely ending his career with the Tribe.

The injury issues will likely limit him to a modest free-agent contract, but he's still productive when healthy. After the All-Star break, he produced a solid .764 OPS.

As long as Kipnis can bounce back from this recent injury and be cleared by the doctors for his potential suitors, he should land in the starting lineup for someone in time for Opening Day.

Prediction: Washington Nationals

With Brian Dozier set to become a free agent, the Nationals will likely be in the market for another cheap but reliable veteran on a short-term contract. Kipnis may be available on a one-year deal, similar to the one the Nats gave Dozier this season.

Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

Mike Stone/Associated Press

With the Astros in the midst of another pennant race, there has been minimal news regarding Gerrit Cole's future. But any conversation about the 2020 free-agent class has to include the biggest name.

The 29-year-old could be hitting free agency fresh off a Cy Young award, making him arguably the most desirable pitcher to hit the open market since Max Scherzer in 2015.

Unfortunately for the Astros, they already have three players set to earn over $24 million next season: Zack Greinke, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander. Adding Cole to that mix probably isn't within their budget.

Prediction: Los Angeles Angels

This wouldn't be the first time the Angels poached a top free agent from their division rival, as they signed Josh Hamilton to a substantial deal in 2013. Hopefully this one would work out better for the Halos.

With Mike Trout already locked up to a long-term deal, now is the time for the Angels to go all-in and build around their superstar. Cole would become the ace of their young staff and hopefully serve as a mentor for a talented but inexperienced group of pitchers.