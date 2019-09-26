Saints' Drew Brees Thinks He Can 'Beat' Timetable for Return Following Surgery

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes he can return to action more quickly than anticipated after injuring his right thumb against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

In an interview with former Saints signal-caller Bobby Hebert on WWL Radio, Brees suggested Wednesday night that he is aiming to get back on the field prior to the minimum timetable of six weeks that has been presented thus far: "As far as the timetable for getting back, though, they say six to eight weeks. I think I can beat that, but I'm just gonna take it one week at a time and see how things go."

With Teddy Bridgewater starting in place of the injured Brees, the Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks 33-27 on the road in Week 3 to improve to 2-1.

