Saints' Drew Brees Thinks He Can 'Beat' Timetable for Return Following Surgery

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes he can return to action more quickly than anticipated after injuring his right thumb against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

In an interview with former Saints signal-caller Bobby Hebert on WWL Radio, Brees suggested Wednesday night that he is aiming to get back on the field prior to the minimum timetable of six weeks that has been presented thus far: "As far as the timetable for getting back, though, they say six to eight weeks. I think I can beat that, but I'm just gonna take it one week at a time and see how things go."

With Teddy Bridgewater starting in place of the injured Brees, the Saints beat the Seattle Seahawks 33-27 on the road in Week 3 to improve to 2-1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Saquon Won't Need Surgery on Ankle

    Recovery remains 4-8 weeks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saquon Won't Need Surgery on Ankle

    Recovery remains 4-8 weeks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Ramsey to Be Away from Jaguars

    Doug Marrone says Jalen is expecting the birth of his daughter and 'will return to the team when he's ready'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ramsey to Be Away from Jaguars

    Doug Marrone says Jalen is expecting the birth of his daughter and 'will return to the team when he's ready'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout

    Chargers RB won't play this week but plans to report to the team tomorrow (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout

    Chargers RB won't play this week but plans to report to the team tomorrow (Rapoport)

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Cohen ‘Embarrassed’ by IG Live

    Bears RB apologized for accidentally showing Kyle Long naked in front of his locker during a video live stream

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cohen ‘Embarrassed’ by IG Live

    Bears RB apologized for accidentally showing Kyle Long naked in front of his locker during a video live stream

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report