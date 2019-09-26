Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United Can't 'Sit Back' After Rochdale Win

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his players need to be more ruthless after they edged past Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

After a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes, the Red Devils needed a 5-3 win on penalties to make it into the fourth round. Once again, the team's display was below par, with the third-tier outfit well worth a draw on the night.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said that United should have killed off the game after taking the lead in the second half, per the Press Association (h/t the MailOnline):

"We go 1-0 up in many games. Today it's again go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then, get the second' which is the key now, and that is learning curve for these boys as well. We need to go for a second. At this club you don't just sit back and hope that's enough good. If you settle for good enough, that's not what we want."

The Red Devils went in front thanks to Mason Greenwood's goal, only for the 16-year-old Luke Matheson to grab a shock equaliser for the visitors.

The home side held their nerve in the shootout, with Daniel James' kick decisive, setting up a showdown with Chelsea in the next round:

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph provided the numbers to back up Solskjaer's comments, noting how challenging United find it to score more than once in a game:

On a night when relief would have been the overwhelming emotion for those leaving Old Trafford, Greenwood represented a bright spark.

The 17-year-old has scored in his past two starts for the club and is showing why there has been so much excitement about his talent. Solskjaer praised the maturity and skill the youngster has shown early in his United career.

"He has two great feet and [took the] penalty with his right, so he must be a nightmare for defenders having him one on one in the box," he said. "He can go both ways, which is for me fantastic and you can just see he has got quality and he will get his share of games. But he is young, we'll allow him to grow slowly but surely."

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial out injured, Greenwood may well be in line to feature on Monday, when United face Arsenal in the Premier League. Football writer Daniel Harris discussed how the team may line up:

Had United been beaten by Rochdale, the pressure on Solskjaer would have been enormous going into that encounter with the Gunners.

A win over Arsenal would ease some of the tension at Old Trafford after a challenging start to the campaign. With the Premier League surely out of reach for United this term, progression in the EFL Cup and keeping hopes of silverware alive is vital.