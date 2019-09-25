Mets' Jeff McNeil Out for Season After Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New York Mets will have to play out the rest of the string in the 2019 season without left fielder Jeff McNeil.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist.

He left Wednesday’s contest against the Miami Marlins after he was hit by a pitch and was replaced by Juan Lagares.

McNeil has been a bright spot for the Mets this season and slashed .317/.384/.530 with 23 home runs and 73 RBI. It was an impressive showing after he played 63 games last year as a rookie and posted a .329 batting average.

He is one reason for optimism as the Mets look toward the future. McNeil is under team control until 2025 and just 27 years old and will look to build on his 2019 effort in the coming seasons.

New York was eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday thanks to the Milwaukee Brewers' victory over the Cincinnati Reds, so there is no need to rush anyone back from injury with just four games remaining in the season. That is especially the case for McNeil, who suffered a serious setback in Wednesday's contest.

Lagares and Brandon Nimmo can provide depth in the outfield for the rest of the year while he is sidelined.