Tigers Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2020 MLB Draft with Loss vs. Twins

Jason Miller/Getty Images

There's a faint silver lining in Detroit.

By losing 5-1 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

The Tigers are a league-worst 46-111. With five games left to play, their maximum possible win total is 51, which is below MLB's second-worst 52-106 Baltimore Orioles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.