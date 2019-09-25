Tigers Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2020 MLB Draft with Loss vs. Twins

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 26, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager Ron Gardenhire #15 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field after a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 17, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

There's a faint silver lining in Detroit.   

By losing 5-1 to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

The Tigers are a league-worst 46-111. With five games left to play, their maximum possible win total is 51, which is below MLB's second-worst 52-106 Baltimore Orioles.

      

