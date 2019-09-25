Brett Favre: 'Deep Down' Eli Manning Didn't Want Daniel Jones to Excel in Debut

Adam Wells

Teammates Daniel Jones #8 and Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants take the field to warm up before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks Eli Manning would have been content to see Daniel Jones struggle in his first start with the New York Giants.

During his weekly show on Sirius XM NFL Radio (h/t NJ.com's Ryan Dunleavy), Favre explained his theory about Manning watching Jones from the sideline on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"You and I and anyone else can only speculate what Eli was thinking, but you have to think that deep down inside a part of him, not wanted to see Daniel Jones fail but not play at the level he did," Favre said.

Jones became the toast of the NFL thanks to his historic debut in New York's 32-31 victory after trailing by as many as 18 points. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Duke star became the first rookie quarterback to have at least 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a game since 1970. 

The Giants' 32 points in Week 3 were more than they scored in the first two games combined (31). 

Manning spoke to reporters last week about being benched in favor of Jones: "You can wish all you want. That's not the way it played out. In some ways, I signed up for this knowing when you draft a young quarterback, this can happen. ... Knew it was a possibility. Just said, 'hey I'll handle it. I'll support Daniel,' do what I'm told. ... When you're a football player, you do what you're told." 

Favre does have his own experience as an aging quarterback starting ahead of a first-round draft pick. He was never replaced during the season, but the Green Bay Packers finally decided to go with Aaron Rodgers in 2008 by trading the three-time NFL MVP to the New York Jets.

Things worked out well for all parties in that instance, as Favre was able to help the Minnesota Vikings reach the NFC Championship Game in 2009 and Rodgers turned into one of the best quarterbacks of this generation. 

Jones has a long way to go before being thought of at Rodgers' level, but the 22-year-old is off to a great start.

 

