WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from September 25

3 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

A week after their Street Fight ended in utter chaos, Matt Riddle and Killian Dain sought to conclude their intense rivalry in a rematch with much higher stakes: a shot at the NXT Championship held by Adam Cole.

Riddle and Dain pummeled each other early but it was The Original Bro that would bring the fight to the mat, looking for a submission. Dain escaped, though, and looked to overpower his opponent. Riddle, though, answered with flying fist that rocked his opponent heading into the break.

The tide turned during the break as Dain withstood a kendo stick attack, then obliterated Riddle with a dropkick. The carefree babyface fought back and delivered a running senton for a near-fall. Riddle countered an electric chair with a victory roll for two.

Dain caught Riddle with a fireman carry takedown, then delivered a senton of his own.

Riddle answered with an Alabama Slam for a close two. Dain recovered and sent his opponent to the floor. He followed with a tope suicida to the floor. Dain sent a chair flying into his opponent, then targeted the midsection of Riddle with the weapon.

The fight spilled into the stands, where Riddle recovered enough to unload a "cavalcade of crushing kicks," as called by Ranallo. As the brawl neared the entrance stage, Dain delivered a crossbody that drove Riddle through a wooden barrier.

Back from the break, Riddle found his fifth or sixth wind of the match and blasted Dain with an unforgiving barrage of kicks. Dain answered with three straight Vader Bombs, utilizing the very assault that earned him his first win over the Bro earlier in their rivalry.

Riddle, though, kicked out of a pin attempt.

Riddle cut off a fourth attempt at a Vader Bomb, blasting Dain with a chair and flattening him with a powerbomb. He followed with a nasty knee strike that drove a chair into his opponent's head. Riddle unloaded and looked for the Bromission but Dain fought out. Riddle downed him with a series of strikes that Dain answered with a well-placed shot to the midsection.

The babyface recovered, locked Dain in a fujiwara armbar and scored the submission victory.

Result

Riddle defeated Dain

Grade

A

Analysis

This was an effective end to a hard-hitting rivalry between Riddle and Dain. It blended raw physicality and unabashed violence, culminating in Riddle doing the unthinkable by tapping the big man out in the center of the ring.

Withstanding the punishment and winning like he did only legitimized Riddle more than he already was and sets him up as a contender potentially capable of beating Cole, regardless of whether he has to overcome the numbers disadvantage Undisputed Era so frequently presents.

Credibility in regards to any and all contenders going forward is of the utmost importance because AEW has it in boatloads with the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. Wins like this, without any controversy, are exactly the type of victories that will build stars and create intriguing match-ups for fans to sink their teeth in and come back for.

Riddle answering Cole's post-match trash talking with an armbar, proving just how quickly he can put the champion away, was a nice way to sell how much of a threat he is come next week's show.