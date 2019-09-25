Fantasy Alert: Sean McVay Says He Hopes to Get Todd Gurley 25 Carries in a Game

David Dermer/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay appears ready to ramp up Todd Gurley's workload.

McVay told reporters it was the "hope" of the offense to get Gurley 25 touches in some games moving forward.

Gurley hasn't topped more than 19 touches through the first three games of the season. He's coming off a 14-carry, 43-yard game against the Cleveland Browns, his worst totals of the year. Malcolm Brown has added 20 carries for 97 yards but has only nine rushes over the last two weeks.

Gurley has an arthritic condition in his knee that began giving him trouble late last season. He was limited during the Rams' postseason run, including getting only 10 carries in their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

The Rams limited Gurley's work in training camp and the preseason as well with the hope of preserving him for the entire season. McVay told reporters earlier this week that Gurley's workload is more schematic choices than any type of load management.

"No, we're not doing anything like it," McVay said. "It's more along the lines of, each week presents a different approach. It's kind of the feel of the flow of the game. We want to get Todd involved. I'd like to do better of being able to give him a chance to get more into a rhythm than I've enabled him to do these first three games."

Of course, McVay consistently said he wanted to get Gurley more involved during the playoffs last season and that never came to fruition. It's possible the coach is simply falling on the sword for his running back, who has maintained he's healthy enough for a full workload.

Either way, the reality is Gurley does not look dominant when he's on the field and isn't getting the workload to justify his RB1 status. We're fully in "we'll believe it when we see it" territory for him getting 25 touches.

