Stade De Reims Stun Neymar, PSG 2-0 in Ligue 1 Showdown

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar were stunned by Stade De Reims on Wednesday during a 2-0 loss in Ligue 1.

The hosts struggled to create chances, with PSG missing a number of forwards through injury, and Neymar could not inspire his side to make a comeback.

It was the visitors who had the best moments of the match, and Reims doubled their lead with the last kick of the game after scoring in the first half.

PSG had dominated the early part of the first half, hunting an opener with Neymar linking up with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the attack.

Thomas Tuchel had made five changes after the 1-0 win at Lyon. Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos started the night on the bench, with Kylian Mbappe, Edison Cavani and Mauro Icardi still absent through injury.

Pablo Sarabia's effort almost broke the deadlock for PSG after Neymar's corner was cleared to him on the edge of the box.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

However, the away side frustrated the champions and took the lead after 29 minutes through Hassane Kamara's header. The 25-year-old met Marshall Munetsi's cross and he made no mistake, nodding past goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

PSG appeared wounded after conceding and they failed to test Reims in what developed into a lacklustre display.

Di Maria replaced the limping Choupo-Moting shortly before half-time, and the Argentina international was dangerous after the interval.

Sarabia claimed for a penalty after combining with Di Maria after 58 minutes, but the video assistant referee did not call a foul.

Neymar had looked most dangerous from set pieces, but the Brazilian struggled to stamp his authority on the contest.

Reims nearly doubled their lead when Remi Oudin's shot hit the post with 13 minutes remaining, but the frustrations continued for home fans.

Boulaye Dia compounded a bad night for PSG, finding the back of the net in the fifth minute of injury time to make it 2-0.