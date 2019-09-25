Lonzo Ball Breaks Down Pelicans' Outlook, Expectations for 2019-20 Season

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

As he continues to adjust to life in the Big Easy, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball believes his new squad has the potential to make some noise this upcoming season.

"I think we have a chance [to be good]," Ball told NBA.com's Jim Eichenhofer. "We have a lot of talent. We have a new team, where people have got to get to know each other, so we've got to start a little earlier."

He added:

"(As a team) we can do a lot of switching. We've got height, strength and speed. We've got everything you need to be a good defensive team. Now we've just got to put in effort. We have all the pieces we need. We've got shooters, bigs, people who can push the pace. I'm looking forward to this year."

Ball was part of the blockbuster trade that sent six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2017 second overall pick was traded along with 2016 No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram, 2017 first-round pick Josh Hart and three first-round picks

Those were not the only players the Pelicans added this offseason, though. They also drafted Zion Williamson (No. 1 overall) and Jaxson Hayes (No. 8) while signing veteran guard JJ Redick and trading for forward Derrick Favors.

Meanwhile, guard Jrue Holiday is among the returning players on the roster.

That collection of talent has made New Orleans one of the most interesting teams in the league for 2019-20. The Pelicans' season, though, depends on the development of the young talent.

It also will depend on health as well. Ball has been plagued by injuries early on in his career, missing a total of 65 games through his first two seasons. He was limited to just 47 games last season due to an ankle injury, not playing in a game after Jan. 19.

Fortunately for the Pelicans, their 21-year-old point guard appears to be healthy as the season approaches.

"I'm good," Ball told Eichenhofer. "Doing everything, 5-on-5, full-contact. I'm good."

New Orleans' season tips off on Oct. 22 with a road contest against the reigning champs, the Toronto Raptors.