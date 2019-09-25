Browns QB Baker Mayfield Rips Rex Ryan for 'Overrated as Hell' Comments

David Richard/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield is unhappy with comments made by ESPN analyst Rex Ryan following the Cleveland Browns' 20-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

The Browns quarterback told reporters Wednesday that Ryan's comments were "whatever." He added, "If you don't wear orange and brown, you don't matter, and Rex Ryan doesn't have any colors right now for a reason."

Ryan said on Monday's episode of Get Up that Mayfield is "overrated as hell" in the wake of Cleveland's 1-2 start this season.

Mayfield hasn't been shy about going after people who have criticized him in the past. The most notable example is his long-standing rivalry with FS1's Colin Cowherd dating back to 2018, when Cowherd was critical of the Browns' decision to draft the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner No. 1 overall.

There is a spotlight on Cleveland probably brighter than any the franchise has had since returning to the NFL in 1999. It seemed justified after Mayfield threw an NFL rookie-record 27 touchdown passes and Odell Beckham Jr. joined the offense this offseason.

Things haven't gone as planned to this point. The 24-year-old Mayfield ranks 30th out of 35 qualified quarterbacks with a 56.9 percent completion rate. He has three touchdowns, five interceptions and has been sacked 11 times through three games.

The Browns' 1-2 start isn't encouraging, but they can move into a tie for first place in the AFC North with a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

If Mayfield gets back to playing like he did as a rookie, these early-season criticisms from analysts will go away.