Grading Each of MLB's Top September Call-Ups

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2019 MLB regular season is winding down, and the playoffs are about to begin. That is, rightly, the game's preeminent storyline.

Here's an interesting subplot: grading the performance of the top September call-ups.

By top, we mean guys who rank among the 100 best prospects, per MLB.com. And by September call-up, we mean players whose rookie statuses are intact and who were in the minors prior to Sept. 1, even if they sipped a cup of coffee or two before then.

Grades are based on small samples and involve a healthy dollop of subjectivity. That said, here is how some of baseball's most talented youngsters have performed in the nascent stages of their careers.