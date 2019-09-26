Grading Each of MLB's Top September Call-UpsSeptember 26, 2019
Grading Each of MLB's Top September Call-Ups
The 2019 MLB regular season is winding down, and the playoffs are about to begin. That is, rightly, the game's preeminent storyline.
Here's an interesting subplot: grading the performance of the top September call-ups.
By top, we mean guys who rank among the 100 best prospects, per MLB.com. And by September call-up, we mean players whose rookie statuses are intact and who were in the minors prior to Sept. 1, even if they sipped a cup of coffee or two before then.
Grades are based on small samples and involve a healthy dollop of subjectivity. That said, here is how some of baseball's most talented youngsters have performed in the nascent stages of their careers.
Justin Dunn, RHP, Seattle Mariners
MLB.com Rank: No. 71
In three "opener" starts with the Seattle Mariners since his Sept. 11 call-up, Justin Dunn has posted a 3.86 ERA.
He's also walked eight next to just two strikeouts in 4.2 frames. Needless to say, his command is a work in progress and could impede his development.
The 24-year-old has a plus fastball that sits in the mid-90s and a solid slider. If he develops his changeup and masters the strike zone, he could profile as a mid-rotation starter. But his future may be in the bullpen for the M's.
Grade: C-
Brusdar Graterol, RHP, Minnesota Twins
MLB.com Rank: No. 54
Since making his Minnesota Twins debut on Sept. 1, Brusdar Graterol has posted a 4.32 ERA. That doesn't tell the whole story.
Other than a three-run hiccup on Sept. 6 against the Cleveland Indians, Graterol has allowed just one earned run in seven outings. He's also struck out nine in 8.1 frames.
The flame-throwing 21-year-old profiles as a starter going forward, but he could be a potent weapon out of the bullpen for the playoff-bound Twins.
Grade: B+
Nico Hoerner, SS, Chicago Cubs
MLB.com Rank: No. 48
It's been a disappointing season for the Chicago Cubs, who will watch the playoffs from their couches. If North Side fans are searching for silver linings, they should set their gaze on shortstop Nico Hoerner.
In 15 games with the Cubs, the 22-year-old owns a .295/.328/.492 slash line. Considering he had never played an inning above Double-A prior to his call-up, that's especially noteworthy.
"You cannot have possibly asked for more than you've got out of Nico," manager Joe Maddon told reporters. "And the thing is, he's gonna keep getting better."
Grade: A
Sean Murphy, C, Oakland Athletics
MLB.com Rank: No. 44
In 15 games with the Oakland Athletics, catcher Sean Murphy has cracked four home runs and posted a 1.052 OPS while looking like he belongs behind the dish.
The 24-year-old is a lock to make the postseason roster, per MLB.com's Martin Gallegos, and he profiles as Oakland's backstop of the future.
"[He's] a two-way player," manager Bob Melvin told reporters. "He catches, he throws, he frames well, he's got power. ... To add another guy to our lineup like that and get him comfortable here, he's got a chance to enhance our lineup..."
Grade: A
Jesus Luzardo, LHP, Oakland Athletics
MLB.com Rank: No. 19
Sticking with Oakland, left-hander Jesus Luzardo has made his mark out of the bullpen for the A's as they push for a postseason berth.
In four appearances with the Athletics, Luzardo has struck out 10 over eight innings while holding opposing hitters to a .138 average and notching a save.
The 21-year-old's future could be in the rotation. But his sinking high-90s fastball and plus changeup could also play well out of the pen, both this October and beyond.
Grade: B+
Brendan McKay, LHP/DH, Tampa Bay Rays
MLB.com Rank: No. 13
Brendan McKay had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays in June and August before returning to the big club in September.
Overall in 2019, the 23-year-old left-hander has posted a 5.21 ERA in 48.1 innings. More promisingly, he's struck out 56 and owns a 4.05 FIP.
He also flashed his two-way potential by clubbing his first big league home run Sept. 22 against the Boston Red Sox.
The promise that made him Tampa Bay's fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft is being realized, and Rays fans have every reason to be excited.
Grade: B+
Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros
MLB.com Rank: No. 12
After making his big league debut in 2018, Kyle Tucker has hit .302 with an .856 OPS in 17 games with the Houston Astros this season.
Whether or not he makes Houston's postseason roster, Tucker looks like a star of the future for the 'Stros.
"He's showing well," skipper A.J. Hinch told reporters. "His attention to detail has been really good. I think watching him behind the scenes as he prepares, I think he's much more prepared for the opportunity this time around and he's contributing."
Grade: A
Gavin Lux, 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB.com Rank: No. 2
The loaded Los Angeles Dodgers don't need another young star as they try for a third straight World Series appearance and their first title since 1988. But another one won't hurt.
Enter second baseman Gavin Lux, who was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year and has swatted two home runs and three doubles in 18 games with Los Angeles.
The 21-year-old may require more polish before he jumps to elite status, but he could soon join the likes of Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager in the Dodgers' pantheon of 25-and-younger stars.
"He earned his way here, and he knocked the door down," manager Dave Roberts told reporters.
Expect it to stay wide open.
Grade: A
All statistics current as of Wednesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.