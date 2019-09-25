Arsenal's Rob Holding Talks 'Dream Comeback' After Major Knee Injury

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Rob Holding has described his first start for Arsenal since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last December as a "dream comeback."

Holding scored and was handed the captain's armband in the second half to help the Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

After his return, the centre-back explained why a goal and extra responsibility made it a perfect night, per Sky Sports:

"The dream comeback really for me. My first touch as the captain - you can't write that any better.It was a proud moment for me to put the armband on. We'd had a couple of corners just before when I was just a little bit away from it so I could feel it was coming, then Reiss (Nelson) put a great ball in and I managed to get my head to it."

Referencing the knee problem that kept him out for 10 months, Holding said: "It's been a totally new experience. I've never experienced a long-term injury like that before. But credit to the club and the medical staff and the fitness people."

Holding wasn't Arsenal's only notable returnee, with full-backs Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin also appearing after recovering from their own injuries. Bellerin had been out since January with his own ACL injury, but he registered an assist for Joe Willock when the Gunners went 3-0 in front.

There is no doubt both Holding and Bellerin have been missed. The latter offers more athleticism and a greater natural comfort as a defender than makeshift right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Meanwhile, Holding's significance is greater because of his potential to fortify the middle of the Arsenal defence. It's the weakest area in head coach Unai Emery's squad, despite the presence of veteran pair David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Rather than offering leadership, experience and composure, Luiz, 32, and 31-year-old Sokratis have been guilty of a growing number of errors. Sokratis was fortunate to escape a potential penalty claim during Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Saturday, while Luiz conceded penalties against Liverpool and during the 2-2 draw with Watford earlier this month.

Holding represents a more exciting alternative to either Luiz or Sokratis. Signed for just £2 million from Bolton Wanderers by Emery's predecessor Arsene Wenger in 2016, Holding's development has been steady, but he was emerging as a confident all-round defender before the injury.

There were little signs of rust in the way Holding acquitted himself against Forest:

Having a defender comfortable in possession is crucial for Emery's insistence on playing out from the back. By contrast, Sokratis has struggled in this area, notably giving the ball away in his own box against Watford to help the Hornets get a goal back when Arsenal blew a 2-0 lead at Vicarage Road.

Having Holding back regularly alongside Bellerin and Tierney, who made his debut after his summer move from Celtic, may finally give Emery the active back line he needs to make his pressing game work in north London.