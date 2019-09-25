Jorge Valdano Says James Rodriguez Is 'More Mature' After Real Madrid Return

Rob Blanchette
September 25, 2019

SEVILLE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 22: James Rodriguez of Real Madrid CF looks on during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 22, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Jorge Valdano has hailed the return of James Rodriguez to Real Madrid after a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich. 

The former Madrid coach and sporting director said the Colombia international has returned from the Bundesliga champions a "more mature" individual and remains a "world-class player."

Speaking to Onda Cero (h/t Marca), Valdano added the forward should be a valuable asset for manager Zinedine Zidane.

"James is a world-class player, and if he is able to commit himself like he has, we have a player who is going to give another leap in quality to the squad. He is more mature and has learned along the way. I am convinced that he will be able to take advantage of this second chance and he will perform at his level."

The former Monaco star has found his way back into the Real team after his stint in Bavaria. He has impressed during three La Liga starts in the opening weeks of the campaign, providing an assist for Karim Benzema in the 3-2 victory over Levante.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Lucas Ocampos of Sevilla FC competes for the ball with James Rodriguez of Real Madrid during the la Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 22, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

James appears to have greatly improved his fitness and work rate, and his defensive capabilities have expanded since last wearing the Madrid shirt in 2016-17. The arrival of Eden Hazard from Chelsea may have been the end for James in the Spanish capital, but the creative players could now form an irresistible forward line with Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Injury has hampered the start of Hazard's Los Blancos career, and the return of James has allowed Zidane to vary his options. Despite a crushing 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League opener, Real have maintained their position in La Liga and sit third before Wednesday's visit of Osasuna.

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 14: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid and James Rodriguez of Real Madrid react after the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Levante UD at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Im
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The rebuilding will need to continue in January and next summer, but Real have a strong squad that can compete this term.

New arrival Luka Jovic is yet to make an impact since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, and after a spell out injured, the striker could become a major contributor after netting 27 goals in the Bundesliga and Europe last season.

James is the perfect No. 10 to provide for either Jovic or Benzema, and the current campaign could be one of the 28-year-old's most important.

