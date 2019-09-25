Phil Foden Says Raheem Sterling Is 'A Role Model' at Manchester City

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Phil Foden has said "role model" Raheem Sterling is helping him improve his game at Manchester City.

Foden is considered one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League, and the 19-year-old promised England star Sterling "has got a lot more to come" in a Sky Blues shirt.

Sterling and Foden started alongside each other on Tuesday, with City beginning their defence of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win at Preston North End. The former Liverpool winger scored during the victory at the Deepdale Stadium.

According to Andy Hampson of the Press Association (per MailOnline), Foden paid a glowing tribute to his team-mate.

"Raheem, is just—every time I watch him, I think 'wow' and [he's] a better player every time I see him.

"When he gets the ball he just glides past players and gets in the right places to score goals. He is always assisting.

"He has got a lot more to come, and that is what is good about him. He is still young and improving and wanting to improve. He has high standards, and that is the level he has set.

"He is a role model and he helps me out a lot, in the game and in training, and overall—helping me with my game, giving me tips, and that is what a young lad needs coming through."

Foden continues to operate on the outskirts of Pep Guardiola's starting selection, with the teenager finding it difficult to accumulate minutes. The prodigy has played only 10 minutes in the Premier League this season, but his potential remains undoubted.

The youngster added he is patiently waiting for his chance to make a breakthrough for his boyhood club.

When asked on Tuesday if he was frustrated by his lack of games, Foden said: "No, I played here so that is the main thing. I am just looking forward. I am just trying to take my minutes any time they come and do my best."

Sterling's profile and consistency have transformed since Guardiola took control at City in 2016. The 24-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium 12 months before the Catalan manager, and the former Barcelona coach has developed the forward into a world-class finisher.

The player recorded 22 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League last term, and he already has five goals in six appearances in the two main competitions this season.

Sterling's output at the start of his career did not suggest the type of goalscorer he would become, but Guardiola's methods and tactics have allowed him to thrive at the highest level.

City's pursuit of Champions League success this season will significantly depend on Sterling's continued form alongside his illustrious team-mates.