Report: Jalen Ramsey Likely Out for Jags vs. Broncos amid Trade Rumors, Injuries

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Multiple factors are reportedly likely to prevent Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey from playing Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Ramsey did not attend practice Monday after telling the team he believed he had the flu. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey is expected to be at the team facility Wednesday and that he has been receiving treatment for lower back and hamstring injuries.

Also, Ramsey requested a trade last week following a loss to the Houston Texans during which he got into a sideline argument with head coach Doug Marrone.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, it will be an "upset" if Ramsey suits up for the Jags in Denver.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

