Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden Gem

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Hidden talent doesn't tend to stay hidden for long in the NFL.

You've probably heard of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the three-time league MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion. If you're under the age of 30, though, you may not remember that he was once an unheralded sixth-round pick who got a chance starting opportunity and ran with it.

Not every under-the-radar player can reach Brady's level, of course, but plenty of overlooked players emerge as important contributors each season. One only needs to look to 2018 undrafted rookie-turned-Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay for a more recent example.

Here, we'll examine one player from each team who is either set to break out or is already doing so. We'll be looking at castoffs, middle-to-late-round rookies and other players the league has largely overlooked until now.