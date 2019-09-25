Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden Gem

Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden GemSeptember 25, 2019
Hidden talent doesn't tend to stay hidden for long in the NFL.
You've probably heard of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the three-time league MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion. If you're under the age of 30, though, you may not remember that he was once an unheralded sixth-round pick who got a chance starting opportunity and ran with it.
Not every under-the-radar player can reach Brady's level, of course, but plenty of overlooked players emerge as important contributors each season. One only needs to look to 2018 undrafted rookie-turned-Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay for a more recent example.
Here, we'll examine one player from each team who is either set to break out or is already doing so. We'll be looking at castoffs, middle-to-late-round rookies and other players the league has largely overlooked until now.
Arizona Cardinals: WR/RK Damiere Byrd
Damiere Byrd served as the Carolina Panthers' primary kick returner for eight games in 2018 before a broken arm ended his season. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason and is now making his presence felt—on offense.
Byrd still returns kicks—he's had four returns for 59 yards—but he's also emerged as a reliable pass-catcher. He already has 12 receptions for 96 yards. That's roughly the same amount of production (12 catches, 129 yards) Byrd had on offense in his first three pro seasons.
The emergence of Byrd may be part of the reason Arizona released wideout Michael Crabtree after just two appearances and four receptions.
Atlanta Falcons: RB Ito Smith
Second-year running back Ito Smith isn't a starter yet, but he could be if he keeps up his efficiency. He's looked much better as a runner than he did a year ago—his average is up from 3.5 yards per carry to 5.7—and he may be Atlanta's best option on the ground.
Starter Devonta Freeman is averaging just 3.7 yards per tote this season.
Like Freeman, Smith is a versatile running back, and he already has 30 receptions in his career. He should be a bigger piece of the Falcons offense moving forward. However, he is currently in the concussion protocol and could miss Week 4.
Baltimore Ravens: TE Nick Boyle
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens used two high draft picks on tight ends. They took Hayden Hurst in Round 1 and came back to take Mark Andrews in Round 3. Of the two, Andrews had the better rookie campaign, racking up 552 yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions.
However, it still appeared that Andrews and Hurst would be a terrific tight end tandem for the Ravens in 2019.
Instead, it's been Andrews and fifth-year tight end Nick Boyle who have led the position. A fifth-round pick of Baltimore in 2015, Boyle is breaking out. He had just 213 yards—a career high—in 16 appearances last season. He already has eight receptions for 98 yards this year.
To be fair, Hurst has also chipped in with six catches and 56 yards, but as a first-round pick, he's hardly a hidden gem.
Buffalo Bills: TE Dawson Knox
The University of Mississippi had two wide receivers—A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf—taken in the second round of this year's draft. The Buffalo Bills took a third Ole Miss pass-catcher at the back end of Round 3 (96th overall).
Though tight end Dawson Knox wasn't expected to be the Bills' primary tight end right away—the team signed Tyler Kroft in the offseason—he's quickly emerging as a reliable threat at the position.
Knox is tied for third on the team with five receptions. He's also coming off his biggest game as a pro, a three-catch performance that produced 67 yards and a touchdown. Expect him to remain a big part of Buffalo's offensive game plan even after Kroft returns from the broken foot he suffered during the spring.
Carolina Panthers: QB Kyle Allen
Is Kyle Allen the quarterback of the future for the Carolina Panthers? Possibly not. He is, however, the quarterback of the present, as starter Cam Newton is dealing with a possible Lisfranc injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Panthers may have unearthed a real gem in Allen, who got his second win in as many professional starts this past week. The 2018 undrafted Houston product passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions against the Cardinals.
Allen, you may remember, started the 2018 season finale and notched a win over the rival New Orleans Saints.
Chicago Bears: K Eddy Pineiro
Former Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro went undrafted in 2018 and then spent the season on injured reserve with the Oakland Raiders. He joined the Chicago Bears this offseason, won the kicking competition and has quickly become one of the most important players on the team.
Chicago, you'll recall, lost in the 2018 playoffs when Cody Parkey missed a potential game-winning field goal against the Eagles.
Kicking has gone from a weakness to a strength for the Bears with the previously unknown Pineiro on board. He has made all five of his point-after tries and has made five of six field-goal attempts. He's also made both attempts outside of 50 yards this season.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Auden Tate
Wide receiver John Ross III has been the breakout star for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, racking up 292 yards and three touchdowns in three games. As a first-round pick in 2017, though, this is what Ross is expected to be doing.
Auden Tate, on the other hand, has been a pleasant surprise. The 2018 seventh-round pick has caught seven passes for 94 yards in just two games. He racked up six catches for 88 yards in last week's loss to Buffalo.
The Bengals could use more from Tate as they continue to wait on injured wideout A.J. Green to return. Green, who is in the final year of his contract, may not be a part of Cincinnati's future, so having a player like Tate develop now is big for the Bengals.
Cleveland Browns: P Jamie Gillan
Shortly after April's draft, the Cleveland Browns took a chance on undrafted Arkansas-Pine Bluff punter Jamie Gillan. They liked enough of what they saw during the preseason to give him the starting job over veteran Britton Colquitt.
The decision to stick with Gillan seems to be paying off. Though his net punting average of 41.4 yards ranks just 18th in the league, his accuracy and hang time make him a legitimate weapon.
He has placed a league-leading 11 punts inside the 20-yard line with no touchbacks and has already won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week once. He has had just three punts returned for a total of five yards.
Dallas Cowboys: RB Tony Pollard
The Dallas Cowboys used a fourth-round pick on former Memphis running back Tony Pollard in April's draft, likely with ideas of insurance on the mind. Dallas has a premier running back in Ezekiel Elliott, but Elliott had already seen a hefty NFL workload and was posturing for a new contract—which he eventually got following a holdout.
Moving forward, however, it looks like Pollard will be more of a complement than an insurance policy. The rookie split time with Elliott in Week 3 and rewarded Dallas with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown.
As the Cowboys look to keep Elliott fresh for a playoff run, Pollard should continue to be a big piece of the game plan.
"It's not me getting 30-35 touches a game anymore. It's us taking care of it together. It's going to definitely pay off," Elliott said, via the team's official website.
Denver Broncos: LB Josey Jewell
If you're not a Denver Broncos fan, you may not yet be familiar with linebacker Josey Jewell. This should change if the second-year Iowa product continues playing like he has over the first three weeks of the season.
A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Jewell flashed plenty of promise as a rookie. He finished with 58 tackles and three passes defended in 16 appearances.
Now, just three games in, Jewell has come close to reaching half of his 2018 production. He leads the team with 26 tackles and is quickly emerging as a leader on the defensive side of the ball. He'll likely remain overshadowed by stars Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, but Jewell should start to gain recognition as the season progresses.
Detroit Lions: S Tracy Walker
As is the case with Jewell, Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker is likely to become a more familiar name as the 2019 season progresses. The 2018 third-round draft pick has settled nicely into the starting role this season and has become one of the more productive players on Detroit's defense.
Walker leads the team with an impressive 24 tackles after three weeks. He also has three pass breakups and an interception.
In Week 3, Walker spent much of his time helping to cover Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. The Lions held Ertz to just four catches and 64 yards while going on to win 27-24.
Green Bay Packers: P JK Scott
Punters aren't always given credit for being an integral part of a successful team, though they certainly are. Your team either has a reliable punter or it doesn't—and when it doesn't, it can be a big problem.
Fortunately for the Packers, second-year punter JK Scott is emerging as a reliable and effective piece of the puzzle. The 2018 fifth-round pick ranks tied for 10th in the NFL in net punting average, with 43.7 yards per kick. That's important for a team that has been winning primarily with defense in 2019.
"Our punter's kicking the hell out of the ball right now. He wouldn't say hell, but he's been punting the ball great," quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters. "And so we're winning with great special teams, great defense and we're taking care of the football."
Houston Texans: RB Carlos Hyde
Over the past 18 months, it has felt like no team has wanted former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde. The San Francisco 49ers let him walk in free agency, the Cleveland Browns traded him midway through the 2018 season, and then the Jacksonville Jaguars let him enter free agency. He landed with the Kansas City Chiefs, who then traded him to the Houston Texans.
With the Texans, though, Hyde is becoming a not-so-hidden gem. The previously unwanted tailback has added a physical dimension to the Texans rushing attack and has helped take pressure off quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Hyde was held to just 19 yards on 10 carries in Week 3, but he also found the end zone for the first time as a Texan. This season, he's amassed 192 yards and a score with an average of 4.8 yards per carry.
Indianapolis Colts: RB Jordan Wilkins
A fifth-round pick in 2018, Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins was largely an afterthought in the ground game as a rookie. Stuck behind Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines, Wilkins only logged 60 carries for 336 yards and a touchdown.
Wilkins has shown early this season that he can be a legitimate playmaker. In Week 2, he racked up 82 yards rushing on just 10 carries and added a reception for four yards.
Wilkins is not going to see this kind of production every week. He didn't touch the ball in Week 1 and only logged three carries in Week 3. However, Indianapolis knows that it has a third back who can be relied upon if Hines or Mack is injured or when the situation dictates a more run-heavy approach.
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Gardner Minshew II
When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II in the sixth round of April's draft, few would have pegged him as a future star. That's exactly what Minshew is becoming, however, thanks to an effervescent personality and some quality play on the field.
Journeyman Nick Foles was supposed to be the Jaguars starter this season. However, he suffered a broken clavicle in the season opener and now may have a hard time getting the job back from Minshew.
Minshew has played in three games (two starts) in place of Foles and has passed for 692 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. He nearly led Jacksonville to an upset win over the rival Texans in Week 2 and delivered a convincing win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.
There's a chance that Foles' injury has helped unearth Jacksonville's quarterback of the future.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Darrel Williams
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams showed flashes as a rookie in 2019. He caught a pair of passes for 19 yards and a touchdown during a pivotal late-season matchup with the rival Los Angeles Chargers.
However, the Chiefs didn't know whether Williams could carry the running game if needed. They have a better idea now.
With Damien Williams injured and LeSean McCoy leaving the game with an ankle injury, Darrel Williams was tasked with handling the running back duties against the Baltimore Ravens. He responded by carrying the ball nine times for 62 yards and catching five passes for 47 more.
Ideally, Damien Williams and McCoy will both be back in the lineup sooner than later, but Kansas City knows it has a solid option in Darrel Williams when needed.
Los Angeles Chargers: CB Brandon Facyson
In a little more than a year, former Virginia Tech cornerback Brandon Facyson has gone from being an undrafted free agent to being a regular contributor on the Los Angeles Chargers defense.
Last season, Facyson appeared in 15 games but never saw extensive playing time. This year, he's already made two starts and amassed 20 tackles and a batted pass. Facyson is likely to remain in the starting lineup, as cornerback Michael Davis is still out with a hamstring injury.
Though Davis will likely regain his starting job upon returning, Facyson is gaining valuable playing time that should aid him as a depth player in the future. That's good for both Facyson and the Chargers defense.
Los Angeles Rams: RB Malcolm Brown
Malcolm Brown has been the Los Angeles Rams backup running back for four-plus seasons. However, he's now looking less like a backup and more like a complement to star Todd Gurley.
Browns showed up in a big way in the season opener, carrying the ball 11 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He's seen less work over the last couple of weeks, but he has still been a reliable piece of the running game.
For the year, Brown has 97 yards on 20 carries with an average of 4.9 yards per run. Expect him to be an even bigger part of the offense once the weather gets colder. He'll likely shatter his career high of 246 rushing yards, which he had in 2017.
Miami Dolphins: LB Jerome Baker
The Miami Dolphins haven't had a lot to feel good about in 2019. However, the play of second-year linebacker Jerome Baker has been encouraging.
A third-round pick in 2018, Baker ended up starting 11 games and producing 79 tackles as a rookie. He's on pace to be even more productive this season, racking up 23 tackles and a batted pass in his three starts.
Baker is cementing himself as one of the few building blocks the Dolphins can rely on as they continue their rebuilding process. That is, of course, if Miami doesn't decide to trade him—like it did with former draft choices Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Minnesota Vikings: RB Alexander Mattison
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been the star of the team in 2019. He's produced 375 yards rushing, 79 yards receiving and four touchdowns. However, he is not the only dangerous running back on the roster.
The Vikings used a late third-round pick (102 overall) on Boise State running back Alexander Mattison. The rookie immediately proved that he can be a solid change-of-pace back and complement to Cook—even though Cook is playing like a legitimate workhorse back.
Mattison got some extensive work in Week 3 and didn't disappoint. He carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards and a touchdown. On the year, he has 132 yards rushing and an average of 5.3 yards per carry.
Minnesota isn't going to pull Cook often when he's healthy, but Mattison is showing that he can handle the load if he's ever called upon.
New England Patriots: WR Phillip Dorsett
Wideout Phillip Dorsett was a first-round pick of the Colts in 2015, though he never lived up to his draft status. He was traded to the New England Patriots in 2017 and then emerged as a regular contributor last season.
Now, Dorsett is looking like a bona fide star in the making. He racked up 95 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 and then caught another six passes for 53 yards and a score during Week 3. In between, the Patriots briefly employed Antonio Brown, which left Dorsett with a reduced role—he still caught three balls for 39 yards in Week 2.
Now that Brown is gone, Dorsett should resume his status as one of Tom Brady's go-to receivers.
New Orleans Saints: QB Teddy Bridgewater
Could Teddy Bridgewater carry the New Orleans Saints if Drew Brees went down? This is the question the Saints had to be asking themselves when they inked him to a new one-year deal this offseason. The answer, it seems, is yes.
Bridgewater played a tremendous game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns while netting New Orleans a comfortable 33-27 win.
Though Bridgewater was a first-round pick of the Vikings, a severe knee injury nearly cost him his playing career in 2015. He didn't start again until the last game of 2018. He's now been given the opportunity to revitalize his career with the Saints, and there's a chance that he could be the eventual successor to Brees.
New York Giants: WR Bennie Fowler
With Odell Beckham Jr. gone and Golden Tate suspended, the New York Giants have needed receivers to step up. Fortunately for them, fifth-year wideout Bennie Fowler has done exactly that.
Fowler showed a few flashes with the Giants last season, catching 16 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in 10 appearances. Fowler is on pace to shatter those numbers this year. He's already caught 11 passes for 96 yards.
Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Broncos in 2014, Fowler has bounced around the league. After spending his first year on Denver's practice squad, he spent three years with the Broncos. He then spent time with the Bears and Patriots during 2018 before landing in New York.
New York Jets: LB Neville Hewitt
For the first four years of his career, linebacker Neville Hewitt was a backup and a spot starter. Signed as an undrafted free agent by Miami in 2015, Hewitt appeared in 54 games with the Dolphins and the New York Jets but only started 11 times.
Hewitt earned himself a starting job this season, however, and he's making the most of it. The former Marshall standout has started all three games this season and has racked up 21 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended and an interception.
Part of Hewitt's production can be linked to the aggressive scheme of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, but the previously unheralded Hewitt is the one making the plays.
Oakland Raiders: TE Darren Waller
This time last year, you'd be hard-pressed to find a casual NFL fan who had even heard of Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller. A sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, Waller only caught 12 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons.
Waller was suspended for all of 2017 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy a second time. Last season, he appeared in a mere foour games for Oakland, catching six passes for 75 yards.
Now, though, Waller is becoming one of the hottest tight ends in football—at least in fantasy circles. He's already racked up 26 receptions for 267 yards in just three starts.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Mack Hollins
With both Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson injured, the Philadelphia Eagles have been forced to rely on little-known third-year receiver Mack Hollins over the past two weeks. The results have been encouraging.
The 2017 fourth-round pick played mostly on special teams as a rookie, though he did catch 16 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. He then spent all of 2018 on injured reserve with a groin injury.
Over the last two weeks, Hollins has emerged as a reliable target for Carson Wentz. He hauled in nine passes for 112 yards during that stretch. Though Hollins will almost certainly cede playing time to Jeffery and Jackson when they return, he's also becoming a player the Eagles can rely upon down the road.
Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph
Plenty of folks probably believed the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2019 season ended when Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury and landed on injured reserve. That may be true, but the Steelers have enough faith in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to at least act like they can contend.
If the Steelers didn't believe in the 2018 third-round pick, there's no way they would have traded a first-round pick to the Dolphins for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Whether Rudolph can become the team's long-term answer remains to be seen, but he's the starting quarterback for now, and he's shown a fair amount of promise. Through two games, Rudolph has passed for 286 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
San Francisco 49ers: OT Justin Skule
The San Francisco 49ers have no choice but to rely on rookie left tackle Justin Skule. Starter Joe Staley suffered a broken leg in Week 2 and left a massive hole at the line's most important position.
Skule made his first start in Week 3 and played well enough to help the 49ers stay undefeated.
"He's the freakin' man," guard Laken Tomlinson said after the game, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "I am really impressed."
San Francisco may have found a star in the sixth-round pick out of Vanderbilt. At the very least, the 49ers have found a starter.
Seattle Seahawks: TE Will Dissly
One of the Seattle Seahawks' biggest problems this season has been a lack of receiving weapons. Only one wide receiver, Tyler Lockett, has reached at least 10 receptions through three weeks. Fortunately, second-year tight end Will Dissly is becoming a reliable piece of the passing attack.
A fourth-round pick out of the University of Washington, Dissly had a solid start to his NFL career, catching eight passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in four games. Then a torn patellar tendon ended his inaugural campaign, and his ability to flourish was cut short.
"I'm not going to lie to you, it was tough," Dissly said about the injury, per Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest.
There was no telling what kind of player Dissly would be upon his return, but he's quickly becoming a star. He has already caught 12 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks second on the team in receptions, behind only Lockett, and he should be one of Russell Wilson's top targets moving forward.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett first made a name for himself as a part of the Broncos' championship defense in 2015. The former undrafted free agent spent five seasons in Denver before the Broncos let him walk.
Now, as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Barrett—who only had two offers in free agency, per Jenna Laine of ESPN—has re-emerged and appears to be poised for stardom.
He showed promised back in 2015, amassing 5.5 sacks to go with 50 tackles. He's already obliterated that sack total with an NFL-leading 8.0 quarterback takedowns.
The Buccaneers took a flier on Barrett this offseason, signing him to a one-year, $4 million contract. So far, that's looking like one of the best bargains of the offseason.
Tennessee Titans: LB Jayon Brown
The defense of the Tennessee Titans has had an up-and-down season so far. One of the constants has been the play of inside linebacker Jayon Brown.
A fifth-round pick in 2017, Brown emerged as a starter last season. He finished the year with nine starts, 97 tackles, six sacks, six passes defended and an interception. Those are strong numbers, but Brown is on pace to have a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2019.
Through three games, he has already amassed 22 tackles and three passes defended. This puts him on pace for roughly 117 tackles over a 16-game schedule. Before long, opposing coaches should be looking to game-plan specifically for Brown.
Washington Redskins: LB Cole Holcomb
When the Washington Redskins used a fifth-round pick on North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb, few likely thought the team was getting a defensive centerpiece. That's precisely what Holcomb has been through the first three weeks, however.
Holcomb ranks second on the team with 24 tackles. Only prized offseason signing Landon Collins has more.
While many rookies can struggle to adapt to the rigors and the nuances of the pro game—Redskins first-round edge-rusher Montez Sweat appears to be one of them—Holcomb has made a quick and effective transition.
"I take pride in being able to come out and execute from Day 1," he told reporters this summer.
If Holcomb continues his strong play, he could be a legitimate candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.