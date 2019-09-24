Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid Could Sort Future 'In 5 Minutes' Amid Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said the club could sort his future "in five minutes" if they wanted to amid recent speculation regarding the defender's future.

The centre-back currently has a contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2020-21 campaign. However, in May, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez said the 33-year-old wanted to move to the Chinese Super League.

Speaking to Onda Cero (h/t Football Espana), Ramos was asked about the exit talk and the possibility of a new contract in the Spanish capital.

"There is no Ramos case," he said. "I'm contracted to Real Madrid and I have one and a half years left on my contract. If they [Madrid] want to sort it out, in five minutes it can be done."

Although Ramos is not the force he once was at the back for Madrid, he remains a key part of Zinedine Zidane's team.

On Sunday in the 1-0 win over Sevilla, Madrid were much more secure in their defensive play with Ramos in the side. By contrast, when the skipper was missing for the UEFA Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, Los Blancos struggled at the back, losing 3-0.

Last term was a challenging one for Ramos, although it's clear his reputation in world football is still high. The Madrid star was named in the FIFPro Team of the Year on Monday at FIFA's The Best awards:

Per Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse, Ramos wasn't the only Madrid player to make it into the XI despite a campaign to forget for the team:

Given his age, it's not a huge shock to see Ramos has less-than two seasons to run on his contract at the Bernabeu.

The defender will be one of the club's top earners and given his influence is slowly dwindling on the field, from a footballing perspective there may be some hesitancy about giving the defender another lucrative extension.

Still, Ramos is a footballer whose influence has always transcended his defensive abilities. The Spain international is a terrific leader and has been a pillar in the team's most recent successes, most notably the three Champions League titles they won in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Ramos recently spoke about how important he believes the armband is at Madrid:

BT Sport looked back at some of his best moments since joining Madrid from Sevilla in 2005:

Madrid will need to start thinking about life after Ramos soon. In Raphael Varane and Nacho, they have two other strong centre-backs, while summer signing Eder Militao is also expected to develop into an excellent defender.

At this stage, there's still plenty Ramos can offer this team at the highest level. However, if he were to agree a contract extension, Madrid surely couldn't promise he'd be a guaranteed starter for its duration.