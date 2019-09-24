Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane: 'When We Lose, I'm out and When We Win, I'm In'

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has acknowledged the precarious position he is in at Real Madrid even after their recent 1-0 win against Sevilla, but he made it clear he does not think about his future in the job.

Following Real's chastening 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League last week, there was speculation Zidane could be in trouble just six months on from his return to the Santiago Bernabeu as manager:

However, after Karim Benzema's goal helped Real to a 1-0 victory at Sevilla, moving Los Blancos level on points with La Liga leaders Athletic Club, the outlook is quite different for the Frenchman:

Speaking ahead of Real's home league clash with Osasuna on Wednesday, Zidane summed up the situation he finds himself in, per Marca:

"When we lose, I'm out, and when we win, I'm in. I don't think about it, it's like that. We have to think about matches, and I'm only interested in that."

Real have been boosted by the fact that neither of their main title rivals, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, have made fast starts to the new campaign.

The Blaugrana's 2-0 defeat to Granada at the weekend means have made their worst start to a league campaign in 25 years:

Atleti, meanwhile, won three on the bounce to start the season, but they have dropped five points in their last two matches and failed to score in either.

Zidane, though, said every team will suffer in a season as Barca are at the moment:

"What is happening at Barcelona, the same thing will happen to Atletico. What we must do is take maximum points, and the best way to do that is to give our best and my players are the best."

In the last 11 years, Real have won only two La Liga titles, one under Jose Mourinho in 2011-12, and one under Zidane in 2016-17.

Early signs that Los Blancos would be able to pick up another title in 2019-20 were not good as they appeared to be lacking in midfield and weak at the back—their clean sheet against Sevilla was their first in months:

Those issues are still apparent, but if Real can string a few wins together, they could quickly become title front-runners this term, especially with a trip to Atleti awaiting on Saturday.