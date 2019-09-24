Sergio Ramos Says He'd Have Played Tennis If He Wanted 'Individual Titles'

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has said he'd have followed a different career if he cared about winning individual awards.

Ramos was named in FIFPro's World XI for the 10th time on Monday at FIFA's The Best awards:

Although he celebrated the achievement on social media, he said after the ceremony, per Goal's Joe Wright:

"I'd prefer to not come here and for Real Madrid to win titles. If I'd wanted to win individual titles, then I'd have dedicated myself to tennis.

"When the team wins, we always win. It wasn't a good season last year, but it's a good sign that Real Madrid have players in the XI."

Ramos was named in the team alongside Real Madrid team-mates Marcelo, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard, who joined from Chelsea in the summer:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe and Liverpool.com's Joel Rabinowitz offered the following:

Kieran Canning of the Agence France-Presse suggested their inclusion was purely based on the club they play for:

Soccer Laduma's David Kappel added further insight:

Real had a highly disappointing 2018-19 season, with Ramos, Modric and Marcelo all guilty of having poor campaigns. Los Blancos were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax in the round of 16, while in La Liga they lost 12 games and finished third, 19 points behind Barcelona.

Ramos and Marcelo were part of a defence that conceded 46 goals in the Spanish top flight, Real's worst tally since 2008-09.

On the Brazilian's inclusion, Ramos said: "He's one of the best in the world. Everyone is free to comment. It's hard to please everyone."

Marcelo's place in the World XI is particularly tenuous, though. He was dropped for Sergio Reguilon for a significant portion of last season, which limited him to just 21 starts in La Liga. Santiago Solari, who managed the team between October and March, evidently felt he could not trust the 31-year-old.

Marcelo was an unused substitute in both legs of the knockout tie with Ajax, Real's home clashes with Barcelona in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and their trip to Atletico Madrid during Solari's tenure.