Lionel Messi Says He Is 'Lacking Rhythm' After Injury Return at Barcelona

Lionel Messi Says He Is 'Lacking Rhythm' After Injury Return at BarcelonaSeptember 24, 2019
Lionel Messi has said he feels "fatigued and heavy, lacking rhythm" after returning from a calf injury that saw him miss the opening matches of Barcelona's 2019-20 campaign.
After the 2019 Copa America, Messi returned to Barca training in early August, but he was almost immediately sidelined.
He subsequently missed the club's pre-season tour to the United States, as well as La Liga games against Athletic Club, Real Betis, Osasuna and Valencia.
The Argentinian returned as a substitute against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last week, but he could not break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw.
He again came off the bench on Saturday against Granada for his first La Liga appearance of the season, but he could not stop Barca falling to a shock 2-0 defeat:
B/R Football @brfootball
—Fewest points after five La Liga games since 1994-95 —Winless in their first three away La Liga matches for the first time since 1994-95 —Winless in seven straight away matches for the first time since 2001 Has anyone seen Barcelona? 👻 https://t.co/c73LjrAXT2
Speaking after winning The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019 award on Monday, Messi commented on his frustrating start to the new term, per Marca:
"I have been out of action for two months and I notice this. I feel fatigued and heavy, lacking rhythm. They spoke to me about the seriousness of the injury.
"We've started badly and are struggling to create play and chances. It's just the start, but we have to respond now. There's no more time, and we have to improve a lot. We're aware of this. It's a team thing. I have no doubts that we'll improve."
Messi, 32, won FIFA's most prestigious gong after another remarkable season for Barcelona during which he won a 10th La Liga title and scored more than a goal per game across all competitions:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Messi last season: 👀 50 games 🤯 51 goals 😳 22 assists 🏆 La Liga 🏆 Supercopa 1️⃣ Champions League top scorer 1️⃣ Barcelona top scorer And he's just been named #TheBest FIFA Men's player for a record sixth time! https://t.co/hLSI6KDEOs
If he can return to fitness and form soon, he should be able to get Barcelona's stuttering 2019-20 campaign up and running.
However, it is possible the Blaugrana's current problems run deeper than just being unable to perform without Messi:
Luis Suarez, who has been consistently brilliant during his time at the Camp Nou, has started the new season in disappointing fashion, and Antoine Griezmann has yet to find his best form at Barca:
Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt
as long as Luis Suárez is in the XI... yeah, they do. he is 100% Barcelona's biggest problem because he renders their attack impotent, and when team's don't fear Barcelona's attack then they become an easy side to counter-attack. https://t.co/1DJ4TiPVC4
There are plenty calling for a change in management at the club despite Ernesto Valverde overseeing back-to-back league title wins:
Andy West @andywest01
Winning back to back league titles earned Valverde the right to try to turn around the negative dynamic which ended last season. He hasn't. He won't. Time for a change. https://t.co/eIBmcjLiGL
The next week will be vital in Barca's season as they face Villarreal at home in the league on Tuesday before a trip to Getafe on Saturday.
Anything less than two victories will pile even further pressure on Valverde, who will hope to be able to give Messi his first start of the season against Villarreal.
