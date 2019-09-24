Jay Gruden Doesn't Plan to Bench Case Keenum for Dwayne Haskins in Week 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

NFL fans aren't going to get a showdown between rookie quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones in Week 4.

"Not really, no," Washington head coach Jay Gruden said when asked if he would switch quarterbacks for the upcoming game against the New York Giants, per Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "I think the most important thing is we have to have continuity. I can't be changing people every five minutes here."

For his part, Haskins appears to be staying ready:

Gruden may not be ready to make the switch, but Case Keenum was anything but impressive in Monday's 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears. The veteran finished 30-of-43 for 332 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, one of which was returned for the game's opening touchdown by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Keenum finally found his footing in the second half after falling behind 28-0, but his fumble on 4th-and-1 from the Chicago 16-yard line in the fourth quarter ended Washington's comeback efforts. It was one of three fumbles from Keenum on the evening.

It makes perfect sense Gruden didn't put Haskins in during Monday's loss even after the veteran struggled.

Having his first NFL regular-season experience come against Khalil Mack and the stifling Bears defense would have been a recipe for early troubles. Mack lived in Washington's backfield during the entire contest and would have made life particularly difficult for the rookie signal-caller.

However, letting Haskins start against the Giants would likely be a different story.

New York's secondary is dead last in the league at 332.3 passing yards allowed per game through the first three weeks, and the 2019 draft's No. 15 pick has the type of strong arm necessary to exploit the openings that will surely present themselves. He also already has an established connection with Washington's leading receiver, Terry McLaurin, from their time at Ohio State.

A clash between Haskins and Jones, who was given the opportunity to start and led the Giants to a Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a late touchdown run, would have also featured no shortage of storylines.

New York selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick, which generated plenty of criticism considering Haskins was a Heisman Trophy finalist who threw for 50 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes.

Alas, the potential NFC East quarterback rivalry will have to wait because Gruden is not ready to make the switch.