Fantasy Alert: Pete Carroll to 'Show' Chris Carson Seahawks Still Believe in Him

Don't waive Chris Carson just yet, fantasy owners.

The 25-year-old has fumbled once in each of the Seahawks' three regular-season games, and all three of them were recovered by the opposing team. However, head coach Pete Carroll stuck up for Carson on Monday to Sports Radio KJR's Curtis Crabtree (h/t ProFootballTalk):

"Because we do believe in him, we're going to continue to show him that. He's a terrific football player, and we want to make sure and maintain that level of play from him, so we'll work at it and work with him on it. There's a lot of technical stuff that's really important, right down to the last instant of that play that he fumbled on there's another thing that he could do to ensure taking care of the ball a little bit longer.

"He thought he was secure and thought he was taking care of it and bang all of a sudden the ball comes out. That's life, you know. That's real in the league and all that. He's going to have to be really on because guys are going to continue to come after him just like anybody would."

Following the Seahawks' 33-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Carson told reporters he plans to "have a short-term memory and move on":

However, Carson might find comfort in his long-term memory.

Carroll's confidence in Carson could be derived from the fact that the Seahawks' 2017 seventh-round pick had only lost three fumbles since entering the league prior to this season. All three came last season in Weeks 1, 11 and 12. Carson's production far outweighed those fumbles, as he led Seattle's run game with 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns.

Through three weeks in 2019, Carson tops Seattle rushers with 159 yards and is second to quarterback Russell Wilson with two rushing touchdowns.

From a strictly fantasy perspective, fumbles and all, Carson ranked 19th among all running backs with 37.8 fantasy points through Week 3, per ESPN. His best performance came in the regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries paired with 34 yards and a touchdown on six catches for a total of 24 points—ranking eighth at the position.

If and when Carson improves his ball security, he will likely have to share carries with second-year back Rashaad Penny throughout the season despite Penny being inactive for Week 3 because of an injury suffered in practice. It may be discouraging for Carson owners that he received the same number of carries at 15 in Week 3 without Penny as he did in Week 2 with him.

In recent years, the Seahawks have had a run-heavy offense, but on Sunday, Wilson threw the ball 50 times—eclipsing 40 passing attempts in a game for the first time since Nov. 20, 2017, which means it could be an anomaly. There should be enough opportunity to go around between Carson and Penny.

If Carson is on your roster, don't discard him yet. He's still a viable RB2 at this point in the season.