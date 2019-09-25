Each MLB Team's Worst Player of the 2019 Regular Season

1 of 6

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: 1B Chris Davis

Davis has been marginally better than he was in his abysmal 2018 season, when he posted a 49 OPS+ and minus-2.8 WAR, but not by much.

His 58 OPS+ and minus-1.1 WAR still make him the easy choice for the worst player on a 106-loss team, as he's batting just .179/.271/.326 with a 39.9 percent strikeout rate. The 33-year-old will bank $21.1 million this year, and he's still owed $63.4 million over the next three seasons.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

After posting a 1.61 ERA in 22.1 innings last October, Eovaldi signed a four-year, $68 million deal to stay with the Red Sox.

The 29-year-old made just four starts before missing more than three months while recovering from surgery to clean up his right elbow. He returned in a relief role and then moved back into the rotation, but he has struggled regardless, with a 6.03 ERA in 62.2 innings spanning 11 starts and 11 relief appearances.

New York Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes Jr.

Cortes has somehow made 31 appearances in the role of lefty reliever who can't seem to get left-handed hitters out.

Same-sided batters are hitting .337 with a .959 OPS and five home runs in 95 plate appearances against him, and he hasn't exactly been effective against right-handed hitters either. All told, he's logged a 5.51 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a .274 batting average against in 65.1 innings.

Tampa Bay Rays: UT Daniel Robertson

While it was tempting to pick Mike Zunino with his .169 average and 46 OPS+, he remains a Gold Glove-caliber defender behind the plate, and that was enough to keep him out of the conversation.

Instead the choice was Robertson, who was a 2.6 WAR player in 2018 while filling a super-utility role. The 25-year-old injured his knee in June, and his production has plummeted, with a 65 OPS+ and 12 extra-base hits in 230 plate appearances representing a sharp downturn from last year's numbers.

Toronto Blue Jays: UT Brandon Drury

There are 196 players who have made at least 400 plate appearances this season, and Drury ranks dead-last among that group with a .264 on-base percentage. That inability to get on base easily overshadows his 21 doubles and 15 home runs.

And while he has played all over the field, he's only an above-average defender at third base, so his versatility is not as big of a bonus as it might seem.