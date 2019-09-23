Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Men's Player over Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lionel Messi attends The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at the Teatro Alla Scala on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Barcelona star Lionel Messi won the 2019 FIFA The Best Men's Player award on Monday, beating out Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo

It was the 32-year-old's first win since the award separated from France Football's Ballon d'Or award in 2017:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

