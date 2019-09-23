Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Best Men's Player over Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Barcelona star Lionel Messi won the 2019 FIFA The Best Men's Player award on Monday, beating out Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was the 32-year-old's first win since the award separated from France Football's Ballon d'Or award in 2017:

