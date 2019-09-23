Ned Yost to Retire After Season; Managed 16 Years with Brewers, Royals

Ned Yost to Retire After Season; Managed 16 Years with Brewers, RoyalsSeptember 23, 2019
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will retire after the conclusion of the 2019 season, the team announced Monday.
Official statement from the #Royals regarding Ned Yost’s retirement. https://t.co/BWFATfB9tV
Yost, 65, has spent 16 years as an MLB manager, leading the Milwaukee Brewers for six seasons (2003-08) and the Royals for 10 (2010-19). He currently holds a record of 1,201-1,338 and led the Royals to the World Series twice, including a title in the 2015 season.
Yost's legacy in Kansas City is secure as he finishes as the organization's all-time most winningest manager. And after leading the team to its second World Series title, he's forever etched as a Royals legend.
The baseball world reacted to the news of the announcement:
Ned Yost was the greatest Royals manager of my adult lifetime. He took a flawed team to a Game 7, and then brought them back the next year and settled unfinished business. And he stuck around long enough to put the rebuilding project on good footing. Thanks, Ned.
Ned Yost will retire with the best playoff winning percentage of any manager in MLB history. https://t.co/U4vdIyWQa5
Always loved talking baseball with Ned Yost. This is from 2011, I believe. Congratulations to him on his retirement - the sport will miss him dearly https://t.co/KOyfp0laDF
The retiring Ned Yost’s legacy in Kansas City is not complicated: For all the questionable moves, the what-is-he-doings, he won a World Series. And to do so in a small market like Kansas City, amid all the challenges therein, was truly special. One final time ... Boom, Yosted.
He spoke about his decision to step down as manager in the team's press release:
"With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization.
"My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base. I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all. Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their next World Championship very soon."
As for his replacement, multiple reports have tipped Mike Matheny as the top contender to replace him as the team's manager.
Mike Matheny, special advisor to #Royals in player development, is viewed as a strong candidate to manage in Kansas City next year, following Ned Yost's retirement today -- although the ownership change introduces some uncertainty to process. @MLB @MLBNetwork
Ned Yost announces his retirement and Mike Matheny is expected to become next #Royals manager
Matheny, 49, spent seven seasons as the St. Louis Cardinals manager (2012-18), leading them to a 591-474 record in that time with four postseason berths and a trip to the World Series in 2013. He was fired in July of the 2018 season after a 47-46 start and after the Cardinals had missed the playoffs the previous two years.
