Ned Yost to Retire After Season; Managed 16 Years with Brewers, Royals

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will retire after the conclusion of the 2019 season, the team announced Monday.

Yost, 65, has spent 16 years as an MLB manager, leading the Milwaukee Brewers for six seasons (2003-08) and the Royals for 10 (2010-19). He currently holds a record of 1,201-1,338 and led the Royals to the World Series twice, including a title in the 2015 season.

Yost's legacy in Kansas City is secure as he finishes as the organization's all-time most winningest manager. And after leading the team to its second World Series title, he's forever etched as a Royals legend.

He spoke about his decision to step down as manager in the team's press release:

"With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization.

"My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base. I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all. Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their next World Championship very soon."

As for his replacement, multiple reports have tipped Mike Matheny as the top contender to replace him as the team's manager.

Matheny, 49, spent seven seasons as the St. Louis Cardinals manager (2012-18), leading them to a 591-474 record in that time with four postseason berths and a trip to the World Series in 2013. He was fired in July of the 2018 season after a 47-46 start and after the Cardinals had missed the playoffs the previous two years.