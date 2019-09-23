Rockets Rumors: 'Houston Maintained Extreme Interest' in Luc Mbah a Moute

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets reportedly "maintained extreme interest" in forward Luc Mbah a Moute this summer before he pulled out of a verbal agreement to attend team minicamp.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic updated Mbah a Moute's status with the Rockets after the veteran changed his mind about trying out for the team. Iko noted that the Rockets attempted to bring him back last season before he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, and they pursued him this summer, albeit with some concern regarding his health.

Mbah a Moute was limited to four games last season due to a knee injury.

