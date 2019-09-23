Rockets Rumors: 'Houston Maintained Extreme Interest' in Luc Mbah a Moute

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

PLAYA VISTA, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Luc Mbah A Moute #12 of the LA Clippers poses for a portrait during media day at the LA Clippers Training Center on September 24, 2018 in Playa Vista, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets reportedly "maintained extreme interest" in forward Luc Mbah a Moute this summer before he pulled out of a verbal agreement to attend team minicamp.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic updated Mbah a Moute's status with the Rockets after the veteran changed his mind about trying out for the team. Iko noted that the Rockets attempted to bring him back last season before he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, and they pursued him this summer, albeit with some concern regarding his health.

Mbah a Moute was limited to four games last season due to a knee injury.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nets Unveil New Gray Court

    Nets’ new floor inspired by blacktop courts, Brooklyn streets and city’s ‘industrial vibe’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets Unveil New Gray Court

    Nets’ new floor inspired by blacktop courts, Brooklyn streets and city’s ‘industrial vibe’

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: No Execs Believe Rockets Better with Westbrook

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Report: No Execs Believe Rockets Better with Westbrook

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Luka and Porzingis Will Be a Dream Fit for Mavs

    Is Dallas a playoff lock with its new star duo?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luka and Porzingis Will Be a Dream Fit for Mavs

    Is Dallas a playoff lock with its new star duo?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Wilt's 100 Really That Impressive?

    A deep dive into Chamberlain's epic game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Wilt's 100 Really That Impressive?

    A deep dive into Chamberlain's epic game

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report