Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 FIFA Best Women's Player over Alex Morgan, Lucy Bronze

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe's remarkable year continued on Monday, as she was confirmed as the winner of The Best FIFA Women's Player award.

The United States international beat out her international team-mate Alex Morgan and England defender Lucy Bronze for the award:

After winning the prize, Rapinoe addressed the ceremony and cited stories in football that have inspired her recently:

Sports journalist Caitlin Murray hailed the midfielder's achievement:

The individual award comes for Rapinoe on the back of an excellent campaign at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France in the summer, as the 34-year-old was crucial to the USWNT's run to glory.

The Reign FC star won finished the tournament with six goals, giving her the Golden Boot. She also won the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the standout player of the competition.

Rapinoe was on the scoresheet in the competition final against the Netherlands, with her penalty opening the scoring for the USWNT in a 2-0 success:

After the tournament, Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated paid tribute to Rapinoe and the manner in which she was able to set her career back on track:

At the World Cup, Rapinoe was used on the left of a front three by manager Jillian Ellis, with Alex Morgan spearheading the attack and Tobin Heath offering penetration on the right flank.

From her position out wide, Rapinoe was able to drift infield, link play together and get into dangerous areas. Crucially, she also kept her composure from the penalty spot throughout the competition.

Per statistician Paul Carr, she's been a constant source of goals and assists during a distinguished international career:

Rapinoe has also made headlines away from the field in 2019, when said she would not go to the White House for a victory celebration if invited by U.S. President Donald Trump (contains NSFW language):

In response to the remarks, Trump said "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag." Rapinoe said "I stand by the comments I made," albeit she said she regretted using an expletive word.

In the past, Rapinoe was one of the athletes to join former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice, taking a knee during the playing of the United States national anthem.