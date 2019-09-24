2019 MLB Award Race Odds Updates with Just 1 Week to Go

8 of 8

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

One of the breakout stars of 2019, Marte used a strong finish to 2018 as a jumping off point for a huge offensive season.

He was shut down for the season Friday after suffering a stress reaction in his lower back, so he'll finish the year with a .329/.389/.592 line for a 148 OPS+. He racked up 36 doubles and 32 home runs and still has an NL-leading 187 hits.

The 25-year-old put up those stellar numbers while splitting his time between second base and center field and tallying 6.8 WAR. His production since the All-Star break is a big reason the Diamondbacks clawed back into the wild-card race.

Odds: 50-1

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

While Ronald Acuna Jr. has had the flashier year in his quest for a 40-40 season, Freeman is the team's top MVP candidate.

He's hitting .296/.391/.555 with 34 doubles, 38 home runs and an MLB-leading 121 RBI, and his .946 OPS ranks eighth in the NL and is well ahead of the aforementioned Acuna's (.884).

The 30-year-old finished fourth in MVP voting a year ago, and he has finished in the top 10 three times in his career.

Odds: 25-1

Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

With free agency looming, Rendon has turned in the best season of his career.

He's hitting .325/.410/.609 with 43 doubles, 34 home runs, 120 RBI and 114 runs, and his 6.4 WAR trails only those of Cody Bellinger (8.6), Jacob deGrom (7.4), Christian Yelich (7.1) and Marte (6.8).

The Nationals have not missed a beat following the highly publicized departure of Bryce Harper during the offseason, and Rendon has been a big reason why. His 1.020 OPS is behind only Yelich's (1.100) and Bellinger's (1.032) among qualified NL hitters.

Odds: 10-1

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Yelich's season abruptly ended when he suffered a fractured kneecap Sept. 10.

The reigning MVP leads the NL with a .329 batting average while also pacing the Senior Circuit in on-base percentage (.429), and OPS+ (179). He leads MLB in slugging (.671) and OPS (1.100) and posted 7.1 WAR.

Aside from those impressive numbers, the 27-year-old also set career highs in home runs (44) and steals (30) while helping to keep the Brewers afloat in the playoff race despite their inconsistent pitching staff.

Odds: 3-1

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

After a record-setting rookie season in 2017, when he posted a 143 OPS+ with 39 home runs, Bellinger's production dipped last season to a 120 OPS+ and 25 home runs.

The 24-year-old has bounced back in a big way, hitting .302/.404/.628 with 46 home runs, 114 RBI and 118 runs to lead the offensive attack of a team that ran away with yet another NL West title.

On top of his huge offensive numbers, he's also been a standout defender at first base (226.0 innings, 4 DRS), center field (141.2, 1) and right field (911.1, 19). His 8.6 WAR leads all of baseball, and he's been the best player on the best team in the NL.

Odds: 2-3

