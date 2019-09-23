Giants' Daniel Jones Reveals 'Tremendous Advice' from Eli Manning

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

After putting up stellar numbers in his first NFL start, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones revealed the "tremendous advice" he received from Eli Manning heading into Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"His support is something I'm super-grateful for. His biggest message to me was to keep it simple," Jones told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Not try to be perfect. Not try to get the perfect call or the perfect check every time. Get on the same page, be clear in the huddle, and be confident, and go with it. That was tremendous advice. I'm a first-year player. I need that."

Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, adding 28 yards and two more scores on the ground against the Bucs. He did most of this without running back Saquon Barkley, who left the game in the first half with an apparent ankle sprain.

