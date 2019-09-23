Giants' Daniel Jones Reveals 'Tremendous Advice' from Eli Manning

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

El quarterback Daniel Jones (8) de los Giants de Nueva York anota un touchdown ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, el domingo 22 de septiembre de 2019. (AP Foto/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

After putting up stellar numbers in his first NFL start, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones revealed the "tremendous advice" he received from Eli Manning heading into Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"His support is something I'm super-grateful for. His biggest message to me was to keep it simple," Jones told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Not try to be perfect. Not try to get the perfect call or the perfect check every time. Get on the same page, be clear in the huddle, and be confident, and go with it. That was tremendous advice. I'm a first-year player. I need that."

Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, adding 28 yards and two more scores on the ground against the Bucs. He did most of this without running back Saquon Barkley, who left the game in the first half with an apparent ankle sprain.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ref Struggled Spotting Ball😅

    Line judge had a brutal time trying to decide whether the Steelers got a 1st down yesterday vs. 49ers 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ref Struggled Spotting Ball😅

    Line judge had a brutal time trying to decide whether the Steelers got a 1st down yesterday vs. 49ers 🎥

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Mayfield: Don't 'Hit the Panic Button'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mayfield: Don't 'Hit the Panic Button'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker, Kitchens Are Holding the Browns Back 👀

    The two guys highlighted as franchise saviors are a big part of the problem in Cleveland

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker, Kitchens Are Holding the Browns Back 👀

    The two guys highlighted as franchise saviors are a big part of the problem in Cleveland

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    How Daniel Jones’ ‘Eli Moment’ Became This Giants Epic

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    How Daniel Jones’ ‘Eli Moment’ Became This Giants Epic

    New York Post
    via New York Post