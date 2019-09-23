Tom Brady Declines to Talk Antonio Brown Publicly; 'It Is a Difficult Situation'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady declined to comment publicly but admitted he has a "lot of personal feelings" about the New England Patriots' decision to release wide receiver Antonio Brown.

"I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I want to share. ... It is a difficult situation. That is how I feel," Brady said Monday during his appearance on WEEI's Greg Hill Morning Show.

The Patriots released Brown after he included a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct in group text messages that contained pictures of her children. The NFL is currently investigating allegations made by two women, one of whom says Brown raped her.

Brady and Brown had quickly developed a bond in the wideout's short time in New England. The quarterback even offered to have Brown stay in his house as he got acclimated to being a Patriot.

It's likely Brown undid any goodwill he had remaining with the Patriots on Sunday, unleashing a series of tweets that expressed his frustration with his release and potential loss of guaranteed money. Included in Brown's tirade was a comparison of his situation and that of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was arrested earlier this year as part of a prostitution sting at a massage parlor in Florida.

Brown seems to be missing the issue. The Patriots appeared willing to keep him on the roster and play him even when additional allegations of misconduct surfaced this week, but they drew a line when he contacted his accuser.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported some Patriots players were unhappy with Brown's release. It's uncertain if Brady is among that group, but it's clear he has more feelings on the issue than he's willing to offer publicly.