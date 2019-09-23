Mario Balotelli: 'I Don't Really Care' About Playing Against Cristiano Ronaldo

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Mario Balotelli has said his potential Brescia debut against Juventus in Serie A on Tuesday is "a game like any other," and he is not particularly excited about facing up against Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 29-year-old joined Brescia, his hometown club, on a free transfer in August after he was released by Marseille:

He has missed the opening four games of the Serie A season, though, due to a suspension from the red card he picked up in his final game for Marseille against Montpellier in May.

However, he is now available again for Tuesday's clash with the eight-time defending champions, who are second in the table:

Newly promoted Brescia are 11th after opening the season with two wins and two defeats, and Balotelli played down the significance of Juve's visit to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti, per DAZN (h/t Calciomercato):

"Does the idea of ​​playing against Cristiano Ronaldo excite me? No, I don't really care. He is a great champion, together with [Lionel] Messi he is the strongest player in the world and it will be very nice to play against him.



"However, it won't get to the point where I excite myself because the game against Juventus is a game like any other. I will try to score as I always do because I want to win."

Balotelli last played in Serie A in 2015-16 when he netted just one goal in 20 appearances for AC Milan.

He subsequently rebuilt his reputation in a fine spell at Nice, during which he netted 33 goals in 61 Ligue 1 appearances, and after a move to Marseille in January 2019, he then scored eight goals in 15 outings.

The Italian's goalscoring touch has not deserted him despite previous barren seasons at Liverpool and Milan, and his return to action could be a big boost for Brescia.

Despite being at home, Brescia will not be expected to take anything from their clash with Juve.

The Old Lady have yet to fully find their best form this term under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but they returned to winning ways last time out after back-to-back draws with a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona.

Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey were the goalscorers for Juve on Saturday:

The Portuguese superstar now has two in four Serie A appearances this season, and he will likely be relishing the opportunity to take on a Brescia defence that conceded four goals at home to Bologna recently.