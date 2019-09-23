Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Sept. 23

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski moved into second place in the race for the 2019-20 Golden Shoe with a double in Bayern Munich's 4-0 thrashing of Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The prolific Pole now has nine goals in just five appearances in 2019-20, at least four more than any other player in the German top flight.

Sergio Aguero broke into the top 10 with his eighth Manchester City goal of the season in the Premier League.

The Argentinian was on target as the Sky Blues thrashed Watford 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 25 x 1.0 = 25.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 9 x 2.0 = 18.0

T3. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 12 x 1.5 = 18

T3. Vitaliy Kvashuk, FK Gomel: 12 x 1.5 = 18



T5. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg: 11x 1.5 = 16.5

T5. Jordan Larsson, Norrkoping/Spartak Moscow: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T5. Robin Soder, IFK Goteborg: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T5. Pavel Nekhaychik, Dynamo Brest: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

9. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8 x 2.0 - 16

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.co.uk



Rules: UEFA has assigned each European league a difficulty rating between one and two. The total amount of goals for each player will be multiplied by their respective difficulty rating to reach a final score. Only goals scored in league competitions count.

For example, Erik Sorga's 25 goals are worth 25 points, as they have been scored in the Estonian league and assigned the lowest difficulty. By contrast, Robert Lewandowski's nine goals equal 18 points, because they were scored in the more difficult Bundesliga.

Erik Sorga of Estonian side Flora Tallinn remains the Golden Shoe leader due to his 25 goals in the Meistriliiga.

But the day he loses the top spot looks to be edging ever closer.

Lewandowski is the biggest threat to Sorga's lead as he is scoring for fun in the German top flight.

It took him just three minutes to find the net against Cologne at the Allianz Arena when he finished off a swift passing move from 12 yards.

Early in the second half he then rose brilliantly to head home a Joshua Kimmich corner.

When Bayern were awarded a penalty just after the hour, Lewandowski had the chance for a hat-trick, but he instead gave the ball to Philippe Coutinho to score his first goal for the club:

The goals were shared around in City's 8-0 triumph as well.

Bernardo Silva got a hat-trick, but there were also goals from David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi, Kevin De Bruyne and, inevitably, Aguero.

The 31-year-old's consistency in front of goal is remarkable, and he has now netted at least once in each of City's opening six games of the Premier League season:

Aguero scored from the penalty spot against the Hornets in the seventh minute to make it 2-0 after Ben Foster fouled Mahrez, and he subsequently had chances to make things even worse for Watford:

The former Atletico Madrid man matched Thierry Henry last term as the only players to score 20 or more goals in five consecutive Premier League seasons:

After just six games of the new campaign, he is well on his way to eclipsing the legendary Frenchman with six in a row.