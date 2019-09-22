Russell Shepard Reveals Daniel Jones Dropped F-Bomb in Huddle to Ignite Giants

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

There's no time to watch one's mouth when directing a game-winning drive in a first career NFL start.

"[He] cussed one time," New York Giants wide receiver Russell Shepard said of quarterback Daniel Jones following the team's 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. "I ain't never heard him scream. He started screaming and cussing. We were in the red zone and he was like, 'Let's f--king score.'"

Jones finished an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-5 with less than two minutes remaining. The ensuing extra point put the Giants up 32-31, and Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired on the other side for the Buccaneers.

The Giants surprised many when they selected Jones out of Duke with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, especially since higher-profile college players such as Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins were still available.

He provided a resounding message to doubters in the first start of his career and overcame an 18-point halftime deficit by completing 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns and zero picks.

Jones also shocked his teammates with his demeanor.

"The fact that he did that (curse) was an eye-opener because we never seen him get out of his personality," Shepard said. "He's very mellow, very mild-mannered individual. He doesn't get too high or too low. To see him get like that was pretty impressive. That was the thing that propelled us offensively to keep fighting."

For his part, the rookie said he "was just excited" when asked about cursing in the huddle.

It wasn't all positive news for the Giants, as star running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury and was in a walking boot with crutches in the second half. However, he at least got to celebrate with his teammates after Gay's missed field goal:

Jones will have a chance to build on the win in his first start against a divisional foe when he takes on Washington in Week 4.