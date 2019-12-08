Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Through Sports Hernia Injury, Needs Surgery

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly playing through a "painful" sports hernia injury and will need surgery this offseason, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

"Been banged up all year since whatever happened in camp," Beckham said. "Playing through whatever it is, just trying to make it through to Sunday. Any time Sunday comes around, I'm going to give the team everything I have."

Beckham, 27, enters Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with 57 receptions for 805 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Browns.

"The ailment robs him of practice time and is one of the main culprits as to why Beckham and QB Baker Mayfield aren't always on the same page," Rapoport noted.

On Saturday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported "Beckham Jr.'s exceptional talent has been wasted this season in what multiple sources describe as a dysfunctional Browns offense."

Should Beckham miss time, Jarvis Landry would certainly become Mayfield's primary target.