Neymar's Late, Thrilling Goal Leads PSG to Win vs. Lyon in Ligue 1

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Neymar scored a dramatic 87th-minute winner on Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian expertly linked with Angel Di Maria in the box and drilled his shot into the bottom corner to produce a moment of magic.

PSG collected the 1-0 victory after it seemed the match would end goalless at the Groupama Stadium.

The champions are three points clear at the top of the division, and Lyon are seven points behind in ninth.

Neymar received a hostile reception from Lyon fans, and missiles were thrown from the crowd at him as he took corners for the visitors, per Isabela Pagliari of Esporte Interativo.

The former Barcelona player was heavily involved in PSG's build-up play during the encounter, but inclement weather hampered the flair on the park.

Both teams remained frustrated for much of the game, and the hosts were subdued in their attempts to break forward.

Neymar and Di Maria were influential throughout, and with the Argentinian pulling the strings, the Brazilian tested goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

The knockout punch was delivered late after it appeared both sides would be content with a point.

Di Maria fed the ball to Neymar's feet with three minutes on the clock, and the forward dragged the ball past his marker before unleashing an accurate drive.

The goal made sure Neymar had the last laugh, with the ball hitting the back of the net in front of the fans who had thrown objects at him.