Premier League Week 7 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Liverpool travel to Sheffield United on Saturday, when the Premier League leaders will attempt to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Manchester City visit Everton after the champions scored eight past Watford in their last league match.

Manchester United and Arsenal clash at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils will be looking to recover after Sunday's 2-0 loss at West Ham United.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur play Southampton and Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Premier League Fixtures and Picks

Saturday, Sept. 28

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 a.m. ET (Liverpool win)

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Chelsea win)

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Spurs win)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Watford, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Wolves win)

Everton vs. Manchester City, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET (Manchester City win)

Sunday, Sept. 29

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United, 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET (Leicester win)

Monday, Sept. 30

Manchester United vs. Arsenal, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET (Draw)

Predictions

Blades to Test Reds at Bramall Lane

Despite not setting the world on fire with their form, Liverpool have quickly found an ominous groove and consistency during the opening games of the season.

Six league wins from six tells the story of a side who have learned to be ruthless and find ways of winning in every contest. The Reds defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and Jurgen Klopp's team are still to produce their best this term.

Sheffield United have found success through hard work and the implementation of manager Chris Wilder's tactics.

The promoted side, who finished second with 89 points in the EFL Championship last season, play with overlapping centre-backs, and this unconventional approach can be difficult to negate.

The Blades defeated Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday to underline how swiftly they have adapted to the top flight.

Wilder applauded his players' desire after the win, per Sky Sports:

No team has been able to hurt Liverpool since the start of the Premier League, but the recent 2-0 defeat at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League proved Klopp's men can be beaten.

Wilder's outfit will have a vocal South Yorkshire crowd behind them, and the Blades will test the visitors in what promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Prediction: Liverpool win 2-1

Red Devils And Gunners To Cancel Each Other Out

It was a bad day at the office for Manchester United when they fell to defeat on Sunday at West Ham. The Red Devils were missing Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial through injury, and Mason Greenwood was excluded due to sickness.

The Hammers claimed a 2-0 win, but United failed to press or create any moments of true quality.

The visit of the Gunners will provide another test for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will be hoping for good news from his medical staff. Marcus Rashford was forced off through injury at London Stadium, leaving United without a recognised striker on the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez departed for Inter Milan in the summer, and the Manchester giants' depth is now in question. An injury crisis is the last thing Solskjaer needs as he searches for consistency in performance.

Arsenal nearly suffered an embarrassing home defeat on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium against Aston Villa, but Unai Emery's team won 3-2 after being reduced to 10 men and trailing twice.

Villa were busy in midfield and the Gunners failed to impose their will on a seemingly inferior team.

United and Arsenal were once the dominant forces in English football, and this fixture has helped decide championships of the past. However, neither team is anywhere near its best, and mistakes will surely be made at Old Trafford.

Prediction: 2-2 draw.