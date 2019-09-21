UFC Fight Night 159 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Welp, that sucked.

Fifteen seconds into the main event, Yair Rodriguez inadvertently raked a finger down Jeremy Stephens' face. Apparently it caught Stephens across the eye. Stephens, who is as tough a warrior as they come in this sport, coiled up in pain. The rules give the fighter five minutes to recover in such cases. Referee Herb Dean and the ringside doctor gave Stephens five minutes and then some. Stephens, in obvious agony, simply could not gather himself. The bout was ruled a no-contest.

Yeah. It sucked.

You want to know what sucked more than the actual outcome? The fact that the crowd started throwing stuff into the cage, and the boos and whistles were relentless. That's not what you want to see or hear. Yes, those fans paid good money to be there. Yes, this was supposed to be Rodriguez's coming-out party. Yes, once again Mexican MMA was robbed of a signature moment (more on that momentarily).

But it got ugly, and you never want to see that. (And for the record, Stephens wasn't faking that. If you think Stephens was faking that, you haven't been following his career. He wouldn't want to live with that stigma.)

There will surely be more to come here. If I ran the UFC—and I don't—I'd call for an immediate rematch and declare a rain check for all the ticket-buyers there. Does that earn me money? Nope. But it's a show of good faith toward a market I've been trying to cultivate for decades. Hey, at the end of the day, it's not like I can't afford it. Will it happen? No, it won't. But it's what I'd do.

Back in the real world, it's uncertain what will happen next. That will unfold in the ensuing hours and days. In the meantime, it's the ultimate anticlimax for a community that really doesn't need another one of those.