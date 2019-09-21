EPL Results: Saturday's Week 6 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City put eight past Watford in the Premier League on Saturday to leave the Hornets rooted to the foot of the table. The Citizens are now two points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Leicester City replaced Bournemouth in third place after coming from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium. Burnley and Sheffield United are also on the move after recording impressive 2-0 wins.

Chris Wood helped the Clarets power past Norwich City at Turf Moor, while Sheffield United humbled Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees were undone by a Yerry Mina own goal.

Saturday Results

Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 2-0 Norwich City

Everton 0-2 Sheffield United

Manchester City 8-0 Watford

Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 5, 5, +11, 15

2. Manchester City: 6, 4, +18, 13

3. Leicester City: 6, 3, +3, 11

4. Bournemouth: 6, 3, +1, 10

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 6, 2, +4, 8

6. Manchester United: 5, 2, +4, 8

7. Burnley: 6, 2, +1, 8

8. Sheffield United: 6, 2, +1, 8

9. Chelsea: 5, 2, 0, 8

10. Arsenal: 5, 2, 0, 8

11. West Ham United: 5, 2, -1, 8

12. Southampton: 6, 2, -3, 7

13. Crystal Palace: 5, 2, -3, 7

14. Everton: 6, 2, -4, 7

15. Norwich City: 6, 2, -5, 6

16. Brighton and Hove Albion: 5, 1, -3, 5

17. Aston Villa: 5, 1, -2, 4

18. Newcastle United: 5, 1, -4, 4

19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5, 0, -4, 3

20. Watford: 6, 0, -14, 2

David Silva was the first on the scoresheet for City, finding the net in less than a minute when Kevin De Bruyne played him in. Riyad Mahrez was causing Watford a host of problems on the right, and his pace and trickery won a penalty that Sergio Aguero put away.

Mahrez was the next to find the net, although his free-kick took a deflection off Tom Cleverley. Bernardo Silva headed in, and Nicolas Otamendi finished from Aguero's pass to put City 5-0 in front after 18 minutes.

Bernardo Silva scored the next two, with De Bruyne teeing up his hat-trick goal on the hour mark to move above one of his contemporaries on the assists charts:

By the time De Bruyne wrapped up the scoring with five minutes left, City had set a new club record:

While the Citizens were flexing their muscles in the title race, Leicester were underlining credentials as a team capable of finishing in the top six this season. It didn't look that way after 29 minutes, not when Harry Kane put Spurs in front with a superb finish.

The Foxes had already been denied a goal by the video assistant referee when Wilfred Ndidi was judged offside after prodding the ball in from close range. In the second half, it was Tottenham's turn to rue the replay system when Serge Aurier's finish was cancelled out by an offside decision against Heung-Min Son.

Ricardo Pereira struck back for Leicester moments later, and it was left to the impressive James Maddison to settle things with a quality finish from the edge of the box in the 85th minute.

Leicester had provided another warning to the division's big boys that they can't afford to rest on their laurels during this campaign. Everton are supposed to be applying similar pressure to the familiar top six, but the Toffees continue to disappoint on Marco Silva's watch.

His team couldn't break the Blades down for the first 40 minutes and paid the price when Oliver Norwood's corner flicked off Mina and into the net. Everton continued struggling to use the ball progressively and create chances in the face of resolute defending from the away side.

The Blades maintained a threat on the break and struck 11 minutes from time when John Lundstram released substitute Lys Mousset for a chance the Frenchman didn't waste.

Silva was left exasperated by his team's timid display:

Norwich were equally passive in the face of a rapid start from Burnley. The Clarets scored two goals in 14 minutes, with Chris Wood scoring both.

Wood headed in Ashley Westwood's corner on 10 minutes and then converted a low cross from Dwight McNeil moments later. Goals have usually come at a healthy rate for the former Leeds United star since he moved to Burnley in 2017:

The Clarets are playing to their strengths to produce some quality early form. Similarly, City have ignored injuries in defence to trust their class in attacking areas and put the pressure back on Liverpool in the title race.