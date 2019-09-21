Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 6 EPL Table

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City mauled Watford 8-0 on Saturday, with Bernardo Silva scoring a hat-trick in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City, despite leading, and the video assistant referee disallowed a Serge Aurier goal for the visitors after a marginal offside when Spurs were in front.

Elsewhere, Everton slumped to a 2-0 home loss against Sheffield United, and Burnley defeated Norwich City 2-0 with a Chris Wood brace.

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a goalless draw in Premier League's evening match.

Saturday's Results

Leicester 2-1 Spurs

Burnley 2-0 Norwich

Everton 0-2 Sheffield United

Manchester City 8-0 Watford

Newcastle 0-0 Brighton

Sunday Fixtures

West Ham United vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET



Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET

Premier League Standings (games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 5, 5, +11, 15

2. Manchester City: 6, 4, +18, 13

3. Leicester: 6, 3, +3, 11

4. Bournemouth: 6, 3, +1, 10

5. Spurs: 6, 2, +4, 8

6. Manchester United: 5, 2, +4, 8

7. Burnley: 6, 2, +1, 8

8. Sheffield United: 6, 2, +1, 8

9. Chelsea: 5, 2, 0, 8

10. Arsenal: 5, 2, 0, 8

11. West Ham United: 5, 2, -1, 8

12. Southampton: 6, 2, -3, 7

13. Crystal Palace: 5, 2, -3, 7

14. Everton: 6, 2, -4, 7

15. Brighton: 6, 1, -3, 6

16. Norwich: 6, 2, -5, 6

17. Newcastle: 6, 1, -4, 5

18. Aston Villa: 5, 1, -2, 4

19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5, 0, -4, 3

20. Watford: 6, 0, -14, 2

For the table in full, visit the Premier League website.

Winners: Etihad Season Ticket Holders

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It seemed entirely possible Manchester City fans were going to be treated to goals after the champions lost 3-2 at Norwich last week.

However, Pep Guardiola's men were at their most ruthless as they slammed eight past the visitors at the Etihad.

City rested Raheem Sterling, placing the England forward on the bench, and the hosts ran riot against the failing Hornets.

David Silva broke the deadlock in the first minute, and Sergio Aguero scored from the penalty spot after Ben Foster fouled Riyad Mahrez.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi all found the back of the net in a six-minute spell to make it 5-0 after just 18 minutes, and Watford's challenge was over before it begun.

The second half saw Bernardo Silva score twice to grab his hat-trick, and Kevin De Bruyne completed the amazing scoreline with five minutes remaining.

City fans have been spoilt over the years at Eastlands, but Saturday's victory was a special day for the Sky Blues faithful in Manchester.

A ninth goal would have seen City equal the biggest Premier League victory in history, but the champions categorically proved they have put their defeat at Carrow Road firmly to bed.

Loser: Quique Sanchez Flores

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

When Javi Gracia was sacked at Watford after finishing 11th in the Premier League, many felt the decision was premature despite the club's terrible start to the new campaign.

The reappointment of former boss Quique Sanchez Flores was a popular choice, but the public disintegration in Manchester proves what a difficult job the Spaniard now holds.

Watford were humiliated against one of the best teams on the planet, and Flores must quickly find a way of picking up his players off the floor.

The Hornets are bottom of the table and are without a win in their opening six games. It is early days, but it seems it could be a long winter for a club that reached the FA Cup final last season.

Winner: Chris Wood

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Last season was a difficult campaign for Sean Dyche, with his side finishing the season three places above the relegation zone.

The Lancashire club have sometimes stuttered before Christmas, but Burnley are up and running this term with their strikers scoring goals.

A clean sheet at Turf Moor helped the Clarets to victory, and a brace from Wood secured the points.

The strikes were the New Zealand international's first of the new season, and with Ashley Barnes already on four goals in six Premier League games, Dyche's forwards are in tremendous form.



Burnley are comfortably in the top half of the table, and Wood should score more in the weeks ahead after the No. 9 opened his account against the Canaries.

Loser: Marco Silva

It has been yet another frustrating start to a season for Toffees fans, and their team drew a blank at home against a promoted side.

Marco Silva's men were beaten 2-0 at Goodison Park, with Sheffield United earning their first away victory since returning to the top flight.

Despite Everton's aspirations of qualifying for Europe, the Merseyside team have earned only seven points in six games.

Former Everton player Kevin Kilbane said Silva's future could be questioned after the latest defeat, per BBC's Final Score:

Everton do not look like a team capable of breaking into the top six, and after finishing eighth last season, Silva doesn't appear able to drive his team to the next level.

A clean sheet on the road is a fine achievement for the Blades, but Evertonians know they need to beat weaker outfits like Sheffield United at home.

Losers: Premier League Strikers

VAR was once again the centre of attention after Spurs lost on the road at the King Power Stadium. After gaining the lead through Harry Kane after 29 minutes, it appeared Mauricio Pochettino's team had doubled their advantage through Aurier's strike.

However, the effort was disallowed after VAR called Heung-Min Son offside by the tightest of margins during the buildup.

Former Spurs striker Garth Crooks told Final Score he "hates" VAR but understands the call was correct:

ESPN's Alex Shaw tweeted a photo of the offside and said that football is becoming "abysmal" because of VAR:

The attacking team has previously held the advantage in tight decisions, but VAR now negates this train of thought for such calls. Officials now have software to measure offside, and before the use of technology in football, Aurier's clinical finish would have stood.

Ultimately, it is strikers who will suffer the most because of VAR, with subjectivity being removed when judging the last man in top-flight matches.

However, Son was offside, and in a new age of accuracy in football, the infringement cannot be ignored by the referee.



Players will have to time their runs with extra precision because technology will disallow any goal which breaks the current offside law.