NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 4

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

If there's one thing you can expect in the National Football League, it's the unexpected.

There were plenty of games in Week 3 that followed the script. Everyone and their mother expected the undefeated New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys to make short work of the winless New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Sure enough, that's just what happened.

But just as there is every week in the NFL, there were surprises as well. Despite the loss of superstar quarterback Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints handled the Seahawks in Seattle. In his first start for the New York Giants, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones led the G-Men to a wild comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers remained unbeaten after surviving close calls against AFC North teams.

After yet another wild week of pro football, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have come together to sift through the blowouts, close calls and upsets to slot all 32 teams from worst to first.

There wasn't much movement at the top or bottom, but the middle was thrown into a blender—again.