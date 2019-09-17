NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 3

0 of 32

The NFL has been turned on its head.

Week 2 saw a pair of Super Bowl-hopeful teams go up in smoke thanks to serious injuries to their star quarterbacks.

In Los Angeles, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints suffered a thumb injury that will sideline him at least six weeks. The news is even worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who broke the news that Ben Roethlisberger will also require surgery—surgery that will end his season.

To say these injuries sent shockwaves across the league is an understatement. The NFC South is now wide open. The Baltimore Ravens look to be the clear class of what's now a two-team race in the AFC North—provided the Cleveland Browns get their act together.

Those injuries—and the rest of the happenings in another wild week of NFL football—have also shaken up the power rankings here at Bleacher Report. The Saints are barely still inside the top 10. The Steelers are barely inside the top 20. And teams are ping-ponging up and down at dizzying speed.

Well, except for the top spot, that is.

As they do every week, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Gary Davenport and Brent Sobleski have joined forces to sort through another week of NFL action and slot the teams from worst to first.

Those teams on the end are about all that didn't change.

Note: "High" and "Low" signifies the highest and lowest individual rankings in a given week.