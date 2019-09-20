Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill Won't Replace Marcus Mariota Despite Week 3 Loss

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he is "not looking to make a change at quarterback right now," according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com.

The question was posed after starting signal-caller Marcus Mariota struggled mightily in a 20-7 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Veteran quarterback and former Miami Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill is Mariota's backup.

